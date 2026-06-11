1:02p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. South Africa Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Today's Action
Updated: Jun 11, 2026 - 1:38 PM ET
Mexico and South Africa will kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11, marking the start of the first-ever 48-team World Cup.
The opening match is a rematch of the 2010 World Cup curtain-raiser, when South Africa hosted the tournament and became the first African nation to stage the event. Sixteen years later, Mexico has the honor of opening the World Cup on home soil as one of the tournament's three co-hosts.
Here are the top plays from Mexico vs. South Africa:
5 posts
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Starting Lineups For Mexico vs. South Africa
1:09p ET
Mexico Wants To Stay Perfect in Openers
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Mexico Fans Are Up And At 'Em
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Mexico's Coach: 'It's Something Unforgettable'
Live Coverage for this began on 1:38p ET
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