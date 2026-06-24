How to Watch Algeria vs. Austria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Algeria and Austria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium.

Algeria lost to Argentina 0-3 in their opener. Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in their opener and lost to Argentina 0-2 in their second match, with Marko Arnautovic and Romano Schmid each scoring once in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Algeria vs. Austria

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Group Standings

Argentina vs Austria Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Argentina and Austria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Algeria vs. Austria Odds

Learn more about Algeria vs. Austria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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