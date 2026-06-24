FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
How to Watch Algeria vs. Austria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 27, 2026 10:11 a.m. ET
Algeria and Austria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium.
Algeria lost to Argentina 0-3 in their opener. Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in their opener and lost to Argentina 0-2 in their second match, with Marko Arnautovic and Romano Schmid each scoring once in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Algeria vs. Austria
- When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Argentina vs Austria Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Algeria vs. Austria Odds
Learn more about Algeria vs. Austria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3