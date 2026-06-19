After 2 Wins In 2 Games, USA Feels Something 'Really Special' Brewing At World Cup

SEATTLE STADIUM — Mauricio Pochettino led the electric crowd in a booming "USA!" chant. Tim Ream shared heartfelt embraces with members of the coaching staff. Christian Pulisic joined fans in singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" as he took a celebratory lap around the field with his teammates.

The U.S. men’s national team defeated Australia 2-0 in its second World Cup match on Friday, clinching a place in the round of 32. In doing so, the Americans made history: never before had the program secured a knockout-stage berth after just two group-stage matches. The victory also marked the team’s first clean sheet in nine games, a streak that dated back to September.

After years of disappointment and months of uncertainty about how this group would come together ahead of a World Cup on home soil, the players can sense something extraordinary is taking shape.

"We’re just having a good time," captain Tim Ream told reporters after the win. "We’re enjoying every moment together. Every goal, every block, every set play, just everything we’re doing is together. And that’s how we create the momentum."

"We’re all going out and being ourselves and pulling together," Ream added, "and it’s something that we’ve been trying to do for a long time — and now we’re really doing that. And it’s great to have the fans behind us and see all the reactions that are going on around the country when we play, and we want to keep that going."

(Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The U.S. is doing what it set out to do this summer. Sure, they’ve only played two games — the first was a 4-1 dismantling of Paraguay. Tougher tests await, but the performances so far have become appointment viewing.

The players, many of whom have been part of this national team for a long time, believe things feel different than in the past.

"I’ve told these guys that this is the most fun, most special group that I’ve been around — and I’ve been around a long time," Ream said candidly. "That’s not to say other groups weren’t special, that other groups weren’t fun, that guys didn’t put in everything that they possibly could. But there’s something about this one that just feels different. The personalities, the way everybody meshes, the way everybody fits together is just — it’s really enjoyable as the old man in the group to be a part of and to see all of that flow."

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Ream is not someone who normally shows his emotions. But he couldn’t hide after the game as cameras caught him on the field in the team circle being visibly affected by the moment. Afterward, he admittedly couldn’t explain what came over him.

"As everybody knows, I'm pretty good at keeping composure and I have no idea what that was, to be completely honest," Ream said. "And maybe it was just everything. Now we've obviously clinched a spot in the round of 32 and that wave hits you. Maybe it's family being in the stands being able to watch. It’s knowing how much all of us have put into this and getting the rewards for that. How much we put into training and into meals and into the games and into the meetings and into our downtime together. You end up getting flooded with a million different thoughts."

"I’m sure that won’t be the last time during this tournament that it'll happen," Ream said. "I’m not an emotional person, but it got the better of me."

United States National Anthem at Seattle Stadium Before Match vs Australia

What made the Americans’ performance even more impressive was that it came without their superstar Pulisic, who was ruled out before kickoff. The 27-year-old winger did not take part in full training throughout the week while dealing with a left calf injury. He contributed to the USA’s first two goals against Paraguay, but was subbed off at halftime of that match after getting kicked in the back of his leg.

Ricardo Pepi replaced him in Pochettino’s lineup that was otherwise the same starting lineup as the first match. The U.S. came out fiery to start, scoring off an own goal forced by Folarin Balogun and Pepi in the 11th minute. Alex Freeman got one in the 43rd minute right before halftime from a set piece and was promptly swarmed by his teammates once VAR confirmed he was not offside.

"The versatility of this team is insane, to be honest," Tyler Adams said bluntly. "There are guys that aren’t playing right now that can play a major role. And that’s a sign of guys playing well when other guys aren’t getting that opportunity. It just shows the willingness of the group to be able to step in.

"There’s a selflessness to the team, you know?"

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Players may be trying to temper their excitement and the rush of winning on this stage – it’s still early in this World Cup. They conclude group play next Thursday, June 25 against Türkiye back in Los Angeles. The squad is aware of the support spreading throughout the country. They feed off the energy of their crowds, plus they’re all on social media and can see the buzz they’re generating.

But as Balogun said, "I’m just focused on the prize."

Adams agrees.

"It’s really special," Adams said. "I think it’s hard to take in. And I think it’s one of those things where you really need to appreciate the moment that you’re in at the moment. With that being said, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We have another important game against Türkiye, and in my head it’s like, 'Do the job, focus on the next one, do the job, focus on the next one' until you’re out of games to play."

"I think we need to be excited," Adams added. "But we kind of need to put a 24-hour rule on things. We have another day off – enjoy time with families, disconnect a little bit, and then when it’s time to work, we got to go back to work."