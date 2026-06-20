4 Takeaways From The Netherlands' Dominant Win vs. Sweden At The World Cup

Total Football is here.

The first World Cup match of a busy Saturday was a European clash between the Netherlands and Sweden, where the Oranje came out victorious with a commanding, overwhelming 5-1 victory at Houston stadium. The result takes them to the top of Group F, albeit temporarily until Japan faces Tunisia.

Ronald Koeman’s side gave an almost-complete performance, winning with confidence and fluidity, and much like the glory days of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff's Total Football, it was full of attacking vigor, tenacious play and lots of goals. When this team plays in such a manner, it really elevates its chances of doing something special at this World Cup. That’s not to say Sweden didn’t have its chances, as when the Netherlands lose the ball, they sometimes leave themselves vulnerable. But in the end, the Dutch side deserved its impressive win.

Prior to the tournament, in several shows and interviews, I discussed the Netherlands and their legitimate shot of winning it all and, as far back as November, I placed them sixth in my top 10 power rankings for the tournament . Koeman’s great work with this team has been evident for a while now and without anyone realizing, this is a team that is slowly showing that maybe it can do something it has never done: win the World Cup.

There’s still a long way to go, but today the Netherlands showed why they are the real deal.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Netherlands Channels Total Football

(Photo by Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Back in the 1970s, the Total Football philosophy created an identity for the Netherlands that essentially became a gift to the world. The concept of fluid positioning, stretching the opponent by making the pitch as wide as possible, collective pressing as well as switching formations mid-game, was a revelation, which took the Dutch to the 1974 World Cup final, before eventually losing to West Germany.

Koeman has stated that at this World Cup, the concept of "TF" is difficult because of weather conditions in different cities. But at this stadium in Houston, where it’s fully enclosed, and it has regulated air-conditioning, the freedom to enforce its identity was ever so present.

There were so many great examples of players occupying diverse spaces and becoming so threatening when entering the box. Denzel Dumfries, for example, was everywhere on the right wing and even came more central as the Dutch attacked. It was his cross that became the assist for Cody Gakpo. The midfield of Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch were also magnificent, pulling the strings and protecting the center of the pitch.

The bench, too, is also full of a dynamic arsenal as Crysencio Summerville came in the second half and scored his second goal of the tournament.

Throughout the match, the Netherlands constantly had 8 players inside the box, aiming to pressure Sweden and not allow them to leave its own half.

Today in Houston, the Netherlands reminded us why they invented the most influential and attack-minded philosophy in the world …and why it might finally pay off for them.

2. Brobbey And Gakpo Were Brilliant

(Photo by Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

One of the biggest question marks in modern times for the Netherlands — arguably the best team in international football that has never won the World Cup — is that despite the aesthetically pleasing football, it often struggles to find consistent quality upfront. Memphis Depay, the country’s top scorer, is now 32 and not the 90-minute threat he once was.

But in Brian Brobbey, they might just have the answer. His physicality, ability to hold up play and be very direct when entering the box was so refreshing to see, as he reminds me so much of the old-school, classic No.9 that has only one thing on his mind: head towards goal and score. Very much like Gerd Müller or Hristo Stoichkov.

Gakpo was also brilliant, causing absolute havoc on the left wing, where his timed runs, coupled with his finishing was another weapon where Sweden could find no answers.

Both of them got braces.

Both of them are key to the Netherlands’ success.

3. Premier League Fully Represented

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The quality and familiarity between both sides was always going to be there as there were a combined 11 Dutch and Swedish starters who also play in the Premier League, including the Swedish attacking duo of Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres and Liverpool’s Alexander Isak, who was up against his Reds teammate Virgil van Dijk, whilst the aforementioned Brobbey (Sunderland) went up against Aston Villa’s Victor Lindelof, the Sweden captain. Sweden, of course, managed by former Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham manager Graham Potter. On the bench, even more so as Newcastle United’s Anthony Elanga came in later in the match to score Sweden’s only goal of the day.

The match, therefore, felt very much like a Premier League encounter, where both sides — notably the Netherlands — didn’t want to do anything else but go forward and take the front foot.

But for today, it was Koeman’s side who completely earned the victory.

4. Hydration Break Continues To Be An Issue

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

It was another match where the hydration break was met with boos, and if you've read my previous takeaways, you are more than aware that I am vehemently against these breaks because this sport is about rhythm and tempo and for that to happen, it requires 45 minutes of action. This is how we have always known it, and I hope that after this World Cup, we never see these "breaks" again.

But I also wrote in a previous column that, for this summer, they are not going anywhere, so managers might as well make use of them by readjusting their strategy. In the first half, Potter did exactly that as Sweden came out of the first break and improved, taking more shots than the Netherlands before the break.

In the second half, as Sweden caused a few more problems for the opponent thanks to Anthony Elanga, the break halted the team’s momentum and Koeman took advantage by changing a few things for the Netherlands. This sport, however, is about TWO HALVES. And fans have paid good money to see pause-free action. They have every right to boo and complain about this rule, which hopefully will never see the light of day ever again after this tournament.

4 ½. What’s next

The Netherlands will face Tunisia on Thursday in Kansas City with the hope of sealing the group, whilst Sweden has a massive match against Japan at Dallas stadium in Arlington.