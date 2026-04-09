FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 11, 2026 9:33 p.m. ET

The U.S. men's national team will open its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium.

USA enters the tournament under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over following the team's early exit from the 2024 Copa América in which they failed to advance out of their group. 

They automatically qualified for the World Cup as one of three co-host nations. 

After dropping two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal by a disappointing combined score of 7-2 in late March, USA bounced back with a 3-2 win over Senegal in a friendly on May 31st. They followed that win with an encouraging performance against powerhouse Germany in which they lost 2-1 in a competitive match. 

On the other hand, Paraguay is making its first World Cup appearance since 2010. They qualified for the World Cup by finishing sixth in the competitive CONMEBOL (South American) qualifiers, securing the final automatic spot with 28 points. 

The two sides met in a high-intensity friendly last November, offering a strong preview of this opening World Cup matchup. USA came away with a 2-1 win over Paraguay in Pennsylvania.

Can the U.S. get off to a dream start on home soil and tally three points in their opening match? Or will Paraguay play spoiler? 

Let’s check out the odds for the USA vs. Paraguay opening match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 11. 

Christian Pulisic is currently +225 to score in the U.S. men's national team's first World Cup match against Paraguay (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images).

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

USA vs. Paraguay Odds

Moneyline

  • USA: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
  • Paraguay: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
  • Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Spread 

  • USA -0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70)
  • Paraguay +0.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
  • Under: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

USA vs. Paraguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • The U.S. has to get three points here. With Türkiye in solid form behind Real Madrid's Arda Güler, they'll need all the points they can get to at least qualify as a group runner-up. Paraguay's star player, Julio Enciso, suffered an injury last week and is expected to miss this match. That should be enough for Mauricio Pochettino's squad to get the win.

How to Watch USA vs. Paraguay

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • USA: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
  • Paraguay: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
  • No: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)
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