USA vs. Türkiye Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
The U.S. men's national team will face Türkiye in their third and final Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium on FOX.
USA is off to a dream start this summer, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 in its first two matches so far. With those results, the U.S. has already clinched Group D and will advance to the knockout stage.
On the other hand, Türkiye has not had the summer it hoped for as it is already eliminated from the tournament after its first two matches. Türkiye unexpectedly lost 2-0 to Australia in its opener, and it wasn't able to take advantage of a 10-man Paraguay squad, dropping that match 1-0 as well.
Let’s check out the odds for the USA vs. Türkiye Group D matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.
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Folarin Balogun is +155 to score against Türkiye (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images).
United States vs. Türkiye Odds
Moneyline
- USA: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
- Türkiye: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
- Draw: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Spread
- USA -0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
- Türkiye +0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: -140 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
- Under: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
United States vs. Türkiye Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- This could be a very chippy game, with Türkiye already assured of its fate. It will not want to return home showing zero effort against a U.S. team going through. Türkiye hasn't had a ton of great shots, but it has had a bunch of them, and eventually one has to go in — especially against a U.S. team which just snapped a long streak of consecutive matches in which it conceded. Expect the U.S. to make numerous lineup changes and score as well in what should be a pretty competitive and compelling match for one which has zero effect on the table. Take both teams to score (-150) and Türkiye to record over 11.5 fouls (-110).
How to Watch United States vs. Türkiye
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Folarin Balogun: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
- Ricardo Pepi: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Haji Wright: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Christian Pulisic: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
- Giovanni Reyna: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
- Kerem Aktürkoğlu: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Tie No Bet
- United States: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)
- Türkiye: +176 (bet $10 to win $27.60 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)
- No: +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
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