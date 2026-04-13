Spain vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Spain will face Cape Verde in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FOX.

By winning the 2024 European Championship, Spain has once again risen to the top of international soccer.

They are currently ranked No. 2 in the FIFA rankings and entered the World Cup as the +450 standalone favorites to lift the trophy.

The latest triumph adds to a historic run that saw them dominate from 2008 to 2012, when they captured back-to-back Euros titles and the 2010 World Cup.

Spain punched its ticket to the 2026 World Cup by winning UEFA Group E, securing an automatic berth in the expanded 48-team field.

They come into the tournament off a 3-1 friendly win over Peru a week ago.

On the other hand, Cape Verde will make its World Cup debut, becoming one of the smallest nations ever to qualify for the tournament.

Cape Verde secured its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning CAF Group D, finishing four points clear of Cameroon. Over 10 matches, the team delivered a strong campaign with seven wins and two draws, along with a +8 goal differential.

The Blue Sharks come into its World Cup opener off two 3-0 friendly wins over Serbia and Bermuda in the last few weeks.

Can David stun Goliath? Can a country with a population that is 60 times smaller than Texas take down the World Cup favorites?

Let’s check out the odds for the Spain vs. Cape Verde Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Lamine Yamal is -105 to score in his World Cup debut against Cape Verde (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

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Spain vs. Cape Verde Odds

Moneyline

Spain : -1500 (bet $10 to win $10.67 total)

Cape Verde : +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Draw: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Spread

Spain -2.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Cape Verde +2.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Spain vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

If Germany's 7-1 performance vs. Curaçao was any indicator on how massive underdogs perform against perennial powerhouses, the result in this match should be no different. Back Spain to win by multiple goals here, as its roster features some of the best players in the world like Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Rodri.

How to Watch Spain vs. Cape Verde

When: Monday, June 15, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX One, FOX Sports

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props