Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Portugal and Uzbekistan are set to face off in a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup on June 23, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.

This marks the first-ever World Cup meeting between the established European powerhouse and the Central Asian debutants.

Portugal opened its World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Despite dominating control with 75% of possession and 724 passes, Portugal was outshot 8-7 by DR Congo and went nearly half an hour without a shot from the 40th to 67th minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 90 minutes and took three of Portugal’s seven shots. However, his 25 touches were the fewest in any of the 43 major-tournament games he’s played at least 70 minutes in.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan lost its World Cup debut 3-1 to Colombia. While Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored Uzbekistan’s first-ever World Cup goal, the White Wolves finished with just five touches in the penalty area, the second-fewest of any team in the first set of group games.

Let’s check out the odds for the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Group K matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 23.

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Cristiano Ronaldo is -165 to score against Uzbekistan (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images).

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Odds

Moneyline

Portugal : -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Uzbekistan : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Draw: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Spread

Portugal -1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Uzbekistan +1.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Under: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Uzbekistan was a bit of a surprise against Colombia. It tallied a first-half goal and made a very good account of itself. I’m not sure if it can beat Portugal, but its style of play looks to me as if there will be an opportunity for Portugal to get another early goal, as it did against Congo. But at the same time, while Uzbekistan's risk-taking might result in a Portugal goal, it could result in a goal of its own. Portugal needs to put Bruno Fernandes in a position to score, even if that means hurting Ronaldo’s feelings. So be it. The Portugal offense cannot center around an undersized team sending a bunch of crosses to a 41-year-old. Fernandes needs to shoot, and I think he will. Take 1st Half Over 1.5 Goals.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Portugal : -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Uzbekistan: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Both Teams to Score