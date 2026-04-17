Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Paraguay will face Australia in their third and final Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FS1.

After both nations beat Türkiye and lost to the United States, Paraguay and Australia meet in the group finale, with the winner claiming the runner-up spot in Group D.

Australia would automatically advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Paraguay automatically advances with a win.

Paraguay defeated Türkiye 1-0 Friday on Matías Galarza’s goal in the second minute of the match. After Miguel Almirón’s red card just before halftime, Paraguay was incredibly able to hang on for the entire second half to secure the win and a huge three points.

Meanwhile, Australia upset Türkiye 2-0 in its opener before losing 2-0 to the U.S. on Friday. With a win, Australia could win two games at a World Cup for the second time in its nation's history.

Let’s check out the odds for the pivotal Paraguay vs. Australia Group D matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.

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Antonio Sanabria is +310 to score against Australia (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images).

Paraguay vs. Australia Odds

Moneyline

Paraguay : +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Australia : +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Draw: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Spread

Paraguay -0.5: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Australia +0.5: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

Over : -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Under: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Paraguay double chance is a little more pricy, but also an option here. Take a draw here (+125).

How to Watch Paraguay vs. Australia

When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One , FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Both Teams to Score