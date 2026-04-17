Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Paraguay will face Australia in their third and final Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FS1.
After both nations beat Türkiye and lost to the United States, Paraguay and Australia meet in the group finale, with the winner claiming the runner-up spot in Group D.
Australia would automatically advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Paraguay automatically advances with a win.
Paraguay defeated Türkiye 1-0 Friday on Matías Galarza’s goal in the second minute of the match. After Miguel Almirón’s red card just before halftime, Paraguay was incredibly able to hang on for the entire second half to secure the win and a huge three points.
Meanwhile, Australia upset Türkiye 2-0 in its opener before losing 2-0 to the U.S. on Friday. With a win, Australia could win two games at a World Cup for the second time in its nation's history.
Let’s check out the odds for the pivotal Paraguay vs. Australia Group D matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Antonio Sanabria is +310 to score against Australia (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images).
Paraguay vs. Australia Odds
Moneyline
- Paraguay: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
- Australia: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
- Draw: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Spread
- Paraguay -0.5: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
- Australia +0.5: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5
- Over: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
- Under: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Paraguay double chance is a little more pricy, but also an option here. Take a draw here (+125).
How to Watch Paraguay vs. Australia
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Álex Arce: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
- Antonio Sanabria: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
- Gabriel Ávalos: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
- Isidro Pitta: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
- Mohamed Touré: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
- No: -156 (bet $10 to win $16.41 total)
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria