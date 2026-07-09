2026 World Cup Odds: Just How Dominant Has France, Mbappé Been?

After its 2-0 win over Morocco on Thursday, France has advanced to its third straight World Cup semifinals.

When odds were officially released in December 2022, France was +600 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Then, on June 11, 2026, the day the tournament began, France was +450 to win the title.

Now, after its quarterfinal win and dominant tournament run to the semis, Les Bleus' odds to lift the trophy have risen to +130, the lowest mark of any nation so far.

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France opened its World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal. After a sluggish first half, Les Bleus broke the match open, scoring three second-half goals, including a brace from Kylian Mbappé.

France carried that momentum through the rest of the group stage, defeating Iraq 3-0 and Norway 4-1 to finish atop Group I. Against Iraq, France completely dominated the match, out-shooting them 19-4 while recording 41 touches in the opposition box compared to Iraq’s seven. Les Bleus followed that up with another commanding performance against Norway, scoring four goals with another 18 shots.

France has been even more dominant in the knockout stage. Didier Deschamps' squad has yet to concede a goal, outscoring Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco by a combined 6-0. Across those three matches, France has outshot its opponents 62-18, highlighting the level of control it has maintained throughout the tournament.

So, just how dominant has France's World Cup run been? Let's dive into the numbers.

France's Dominance

France is the only team in this tournament to win all six matches in regulation, having won five of those by multiple goals.

Through six games, France has outscored its opponents 16-2.

France has not trailed in the tournament so far.

France leads the tournament in goals with 16.

France leads the tournament in assists with 14.

France leads the tournament in attempts on target with 47, which is 13 more than any other nation.

France became the third nation ever to make three straight World Cup semifinals (Germany twice, Brazil).

France recorded its 45th win at the World Cup, tied with Italy for the fourth-most ever (Brazil- 79, Germany- 70, Argentina- 52).

France has now advanced in seven of its last nine quarterfinals, winning five outright and advancing via shootout twice.

Mbappé's Dominance

Before the 2026 World Cup began, Kylian Mbappé was +600 to win the Golden Boot. After scoring eight goals in six games, Mbappé's odds have surged to +105. He is now the favorite over Lionel Messi (+150).

Mbappé has 20 career World Cup goals, making him the second-highest scorer in tournament history and just one goal behind Messi.

Mbappé is now the first player ever to score eight goals in two separate World Cups.

Mbappé extended his World Cup record to 12 knockout-stage goals.

Mbappé has half of France’s 16 goals at this tournament so far.

Mbappé has been involved in 11 goals at the 2026 World Cup (eight goals, three assists); that's the most by a player in a single edition of the World Cup since Gerd Müller in 1970 (10 goals, three assists).

Mbappé played his 20th World Cup match under Didier Deschamps, the most of any player with the same manager.

Mbappé has registered 10 goal involvements in each of his last two World Cups; he's only the only player on record since 1966 to achieve this in two different tournaments.

Mbappé is the first player to be involved in 100 goals for the French national team (64 goals, 36 assists).

Mbappé has scored the winning goal in eight World Cup matches, now the outright most of any player in history.

Mbappé has 17 non-penalty goals at the World Cup, tied with Messi for the most ever.

Mbappé-Dembélé-Olise Connection