FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Host Nation Will Go Further Head-To-Head?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Which Host Nation Will Go Further Head-To-Head?

Published May. 28, 2026 5:03 p.m. ET

The USA has revealed its World Cup roster, and Mexico and Canada reveals are on the horizon, too.

So which host nation — the United States, Mexico or Canada — will go furthest in the biggest event of the entire year in the head-to-head markets?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 28.

 

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Who Will Go Further? Canada vs. Mexico

Mexico: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Same stage: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Canada: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

What to know: Even though Alphonso Davies injured his hamstring in early May, the Canadian head coach believes the captain will be able to give it a go by the time the tournament kicks off in June. Canada's opening match is on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

 

Who Will Go Further? USA vs. Canada

USA: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Canada: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Same stage: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

What to know: One to watch on the USA squad is Tyler Adams. He was the captain of the 2022 World Cup team and was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2022.

 

Who Will Go Further? USA vs. Mexico

Mexico: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
USA: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Same stage: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

What to know: Not only is Javier Aguirre Mexico's head coach, but he also represented the team as a player in the 1986 World Cup. With years of experience on his side, the 2026 tournament will be Aguirre's fifth appearance as either a coach or player.

 
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