The Friendly Wager: Back Red, White & Blue Fireworks Against Paraguay

World Cup fever is running rampant with the globe’s most popular sporting event officially kicking off Thursday.

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We’ve decided to put together a "Friendly Wager" concept for the 2026 event, which will consist of me siphoning bets from the week’s biggest games. If you like sharp soccer plays, Chris "The Bear" Fallica has you covered. If you want bigger payouts and more recreational action, I’m your huckleberry.

Fire in the hole!

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United States vs. Paraguay

Will Christian Pulisic help lead the USA to at least three goals against Paraguay (Getty Images)?

Coming in hot. I’m told the Americans’ offense is better than people think, led by Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Haji Wright. If that’s the case, I think we should bet on some red, white and blue fireworks in the first group match against Paraguay on Friday night. The game total is only 2.5, so we’ll need the USA to do some heavy lifting, but it’s not impossible. Side note, I eyed the versatile Weston McKennie to score the most American goals throughout the World Cup at 14/1. There’s potential if he maximizes opportunities.

Mikel Oyarzabal

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain at +1600 could be a good bet to win the Golden Boot (Getty Images).

Most people are betting on Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane in this market, so you’re definitely not getting a fair shake with those two. If you dive a little bit deeper down the board, you find the dangerous Spanish striker Oyarzabal at double the price of Mbappé and Kane. Hey now. Spain is arguably the most complete team in the field and I don’t have many doubts about them making a deep run. A $10 bet to win $160 bucks ain’t too shabby in my book.

Mexico

Cesar Montes and Mexico could be poised to win Group A (Getty Images).

This wager isn’t nearly as fun as the previous two, but a few of my soccer guys were happy to lay -125 and -130 on Mexico toppling South Korea, Czechia and South Africa to win the group. We have to drink a little extra juice at -140, but remember, Mexico is hosting this year. There’s a lot to like about their roster and while South Korea and Czechia could certainly present challenges, it feels like Mexico is Mexico’s biggest obstacle. If El Tri plays to its strengths and doesn’t buckle under pressure, we’ve got a winner.

I’ll be back with more Friendly Wagers next week.