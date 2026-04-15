Morocco vs. Scotland Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Morocco and Scotland are set to meet in a highly anticipated Group C Matchday 2 showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 19, 2026, at Boston Stadium on FOX.

After matchday 1, Scotland sits alone at the top of Group C.

It defeated Haiti 1-0 in the opener, despite taking only three shots after scoring in the 28th minute.

John McGinn scored Scotland’s first World Cup goal in 28 years as the Scots held on for their first World Cup win since 1990.

The Tartan Army would advance to the knockout stage with a win and could even win the group with a win and a Haiti win or draw against Brazil.

Meanwhile, Morocco comes into this match off a 1-1 draw against powerhouse Brazil. While it only escaped the game with one point, Morocco outshot Brazil 12-3 in the first 31 minutes of the match. However, the Atlas Lions were outshot 9-2 the rest of the way.

Four years ago, Morocco made a semifinal run for the ages after coming into the World Cup at 200-1. Now, after being ranked seventh by FIFA, its expectations have been raised.

Let’s check out the odds for the crucial Group C showdown between Morocco and Scotland matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 19.

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Ismael Saibari is +190 to score in Morocco's second group stage match against Scotland (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images).

Morocco vs. Scotland Odds

Moneyline

Morocco : -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Scotland : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread

Morocco -0.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Scotland +0.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Under: -152 (bet $10 to win $16.58 total)

Morocco vs. Scotland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

The Tartan Army has been the talk of the tourney early on, as Scottish fans have endeared themselves to everyone. Scotland got all three points vs. Haiti, but it was far from a clear, convincing win. Competition goes up a notch here against Morocco, which earned a well-deserved draw against Brazil. A win here would put Morocco in position to win the group and earn a spot on the right side of the bracket, which would do wonders for its advancement. Feels like 1-0 Morocco.

How to Watch Morocco vs. Scotland

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Morocco : -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Scotland: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Both Teams to Score