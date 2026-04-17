Morocco vs. Haiti Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Morocco will face Haiti in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 24, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FS1.

This historic clash marks the first ever meeting between the two nations.

Coming into this match, Haiti has already been eliminated after losing 1-0 to Scotland and 3-0 to Brazil.

However, this game carries massive implications for Morocco. Morocco advances to the knockout stage with a win or draw or a Scotland loss or draw. Additionally, Morocco would win Group C with a win and a Brazil loss or draw. The Atlas Lions could also advance by making up the goal difference on Brazil if both team's win (currently: Brazil +3, Morocco +1).

Morocco followed its opening 1-1 draw against Brazil with a 1-0 win over Scotland, becoming the first African team to go unbeaten in six straight World Cup group games.

Let’s check out the odds for the Morocco vs. Haiti Group C matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

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Ismael Saibari is -110 to score against Haiti (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Morocco vs. Haiti Odds

Moneyline

Morocco : -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Haiti : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Draw: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Spread

Morocco -2.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Haiti +2.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Under: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Morocco vs. Haiti Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Morocco has a chance to win the group if they can pour it on and make up the goal differential on Brazil. Winning the group is massive as the runner-up likely draws the Netherlands in the Round of 32. Haiti may treat this match as open gym being it has already been eliminated and will try for a goal here. Back Morocco to score over 2.5 goals (-121).

How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Morocco : -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Haiti: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Both Teams to Score