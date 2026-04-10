FIFA Men's World Cup
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 14, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET

Ivory Coast and Ecuador will meet for the first time ever in their Group E opener of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium on FS1. 

Ivory Coast enters the tournament in strong form, winning five of its last six matches, including a 2-1 win over France in a friendly last week. 

They secured a World Cup spot by finishing first in its qualification group ahead of Gabon, carrying the momentum from their 2024 AFCON title run back onto the global stage.

Ecuador put together a strong qualifying campaign as well. They finished second behind Argentina and ahead of traditional powers like Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. Despite being docked three points for using an ineligible player, the penalty ultimately had little impact on its final standing.

La Tri enters the World Cup after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 and Guatemala 3-0 in two friendlies over the last few weeks. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Group E matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Ecuador is +140 to beat Ivory Coast in its first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images).

 

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Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Odds

Moneyline

  • Ivory Coast: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
  • Ecuador: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
  • Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Spread 

  • Ecuador -0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
  • Ivory Coast +0.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

  • Over: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
  • Under: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Ivory Coast boasts a youthful attack headlined by Yan Diomande, the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year, while Ecuador might have the best defense in the World Cup with Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán, and Moisés Caicedo controlling the field. Ecuador is on a 19-match unbeaten streak, but has only scored 20 goals in those games. Expect a draw here. 

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Ivory Coast: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
  • Ecuador: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
  • No: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)
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