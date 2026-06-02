FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 14, 2026 7:02 a.m. ET
Ivory Coast and Ecuador meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.
Ivory Coast, ranked 33rd by FIFA, are appearing at their fourth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage. Ecuador enter Group E ranked 24th by FIFA, appearing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in 2006.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
- When: Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group E Preview: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Odds
Ivory Coast World Cup Schedule
- June 14: Watch Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador — Philadelphia Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Watch Ivory Coast vs. Germany — Toronto Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao — Philadelphia Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Ecuador World Cup Schedule
- June 14: Watch Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast — Philadelphia Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao — Kansas City Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Ecuador vs. Germany — New York New Jersey Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Learn more about the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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