Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Ivory Coast and Ecuador meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.

Ivory Coast, ranked 33rd by FIFA, are appearing at their fourth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage. Ecuador enter Group E ranked 24th by FIFA, appearing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in 2006.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Group E Preview: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into Group E featuring four-time champions, Germany! The duo dives into everything you need to know including Alexi’s surprising group picks. Is Moisés Caicedo and Ecuador set for a deep run? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Odds

Ivory Coast World Cup Schedule

Ecuador World Cup Schedule

Learn more about the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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