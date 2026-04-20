France vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

France will face Norway in their third and Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on FOX.

Powered by four goals apiece from Golden Boot contenders Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, both Norway and France won their first two group games to secure a spot in the knockout stage, and this heavyweight showdown will decide which of them wins Group I.

For the fourth straight World Cup, France has opened with two wins, beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0.

Meanwhile, in its first World Cup since 1998, Norway is off to a dream start of its own so far this summer, beating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 in its first two matches.

With the group on the line, many believe this match may be the "Game of the Group Stage." So who comes out on top?

Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. Norway Group I matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.

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Kylian Mbappé is -110 to score against Norway (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images).

France vs. Norway Odds

Moneyline

France : -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Norway : +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Draw: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Spread

France -0.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Norway +0.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Under: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

France vs. Norway Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Norway conceded twice against Senegal and once against Iraq. France should really be able to score three if it desires. The winner wins the group and even Erving Haaland quipped the other day, "They’ll probably beat us." I’ll take his word for it. Take France 1st Half Team Total Over 1.5 (+281).

How to Watch France vs. Norway

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

France: -430 (bet $10 to win $12.33 total)

Norway: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Both Teams to Score