FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Panama Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. Panama Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 27, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET

England will face Panama in their final match of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 27, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX. 

This fixture is a repeat of their 2018 World Cup match where England beat Panama 6-1 to secure their largest-ever World Cup victory.

England beat Croatia 4-2 in its dream opening match result. 

However, the Three Lions then drew 0-0 vs Ghana on Tuesday, struggling to break down Ghana’s low block. England’s 79% possession against Ghana was its most in a World Cup match on record and the most by any team that did not score (both since 1966). 

Now, England sits at the top of the group with four points and still a lot to play for as Ghana and Croatia are right on its heels. 

Meanwhile, Panama lost its first two group games to Ghana and Croatia (both 1-0) and is already eliminated from the tournament. 

Let’s check out the odds for the England vs. Panama Group L matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 27.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Harry Kane is -175 to score against Panama (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images).

England vs. Panama Odds

Moneyline

  • England: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)
  • Panama: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
  • Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Spread 

  • England -2.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
  • Panama +2.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

  • Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
  • Under: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

England vs. Panama Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Panama has been pretty good defensively, but this should be exactly what the doctor ordered for England after a boring nil-nil draw against Ghana. Take Harry Kane Anytime Scorer (-185), England Win to Nil (-145).
 

How to Watch England vs. Panama

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • England: -3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)
  • Panama: +1060 (bet $10 to win $116 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
  • No: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)
 
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