FIFA Men's World Cup
Egypt vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Egypt vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 26, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET

Egypt will face Iran in their third and final Group G match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026 at Seattle Stadium on FS1.

Egypt and Iran are currently the top two teams in Group G, but neither has secured a spot in the knockout stage yet. 

Egypt moved atop Group G with its first-ever World Cup win as it scored three unanswered second-half goals to beat New Zealand 3-1. It was the first time Egypt scored three goals in its nation's World Cup history. 

Meanwhile, Iran has recorded a result in both of its two opening World Cup matches for the first time, coming from behind twice to draw New Zealand 2-2 in the opener and then holding Belgium 0-0. 

Let’s check out the odds for the pivotal Egypt vs. Iran Group G matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Mohamed Salah is +205 to score against Iran (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images).

Egypt vs. Iran Odds

Moneyline

  • Egypt: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
  • Iran: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
  • Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Spread 

  • Egypt -0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
  • Iran +0.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

  • Over: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
  • Under: +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Egypt vs. Iran Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Everything to play for here. Depending on results, any of Egypt, Iran or Belgium could win the group. This has both teams to score written all over it. Take Both Teams to Score — Yes (+105). 
 

How to Watch Egypt vs. Iran

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Egypt: -186 (bet $10 to win $15.38 total)
  • Iran: +144 (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
  • No: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)
 
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