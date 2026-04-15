FIFA Men's World Cup
Ecuador vs. Curaçao Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 20, 2026 10:00 a.m. ET

Ecuador will face Curaçao in their second Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 20, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium on FS1. 

This historic match marks the first time these two nations will meet in a competitive match. 

After both Ecuador and Curaçao lost their openers last Sunday, either could be eliminated with a loss on Saturday, depending on the result of the Germany and Ivory Coast match. 

After multiple scoring opportunities throughout its opener, Ecuador faltered late as it gave up a 90th minute goal to the Ivory Coast. La Tri got off to a great start, outshooting Ivory Coast 6-2 in the first half hour and hitting the post twice in that span. However, Ecuador was then outshot 13-6 over the final hour of the game in its 1-0 loss. 

Meanwhile, Curaçao suffered the biggest loss of any team in the first set of group games, falling 7-1 to Germany last Sunday. The seven goals allowed were the second-most in a World Cup debutant’s opening match.

Despite the blowout loss, the Blue Wave had its signature World Cup moment when Livano Comenencia tied the game 1-1 in the 21st minute. Does it have another big moment in them? 

Let’s check out the odds for the Ecuador vs. Curaçao Group E matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 20.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Enner Valencia is -145 to score against Curaçao (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images).

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Odds

Moneyline

  • Ecuador: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
  • Curaçao: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
  • Draw: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Spread 

  • Ecuador -2.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • Curaçao +2.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

  • Over: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)
  • Under: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Ecuador is in need of all three points here after dropping one to Ivory Coast on a late goal, and having Germany on the horizon. Ecuador will not put seven on the board as Germany did against Curaçao, but this should be as little of a sweat as possible against an overmatched side. Take an Ecuador Win to Nil.
 

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Ecuador: -6000 (bet $10 to win $10.17 total)
  • Curaçao: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
  • No: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
 
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