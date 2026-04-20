Croatia vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Croatia will face Ghana in their third and final 2026 FIFA World Cup match on June 26, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium on FS1.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations in a competitive match.

The winner of this match advances to the knockout stage.

After an opening 4-2 loss to England, Croatia rebounded with a 1-0 win over Panama on Wednesday. Croatia seeks a fourth World Cup knockout stage and third in a row, after losing to France in the finals in 2018 and finishing third in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been one of the most surprising teams this so far summer. In its opener, Ghana's late-game heroics gave them a 1-0 win over Panama.

Then, in its second match of the tournament, Ghana held England to a scoreless draw as huge underdogs, putting itself in a great position to advance to the knockout stage regardless of its result in this match.

Let’s check out the odds for the Croatia vs. Ghana Group L matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 27.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Ante Budimir is +175 to score against Ghana (Photo by Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Croatia vs. Ghana Odds

Moneyline

Croatia : -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Ghana : +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Spread

Croatia -0.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Ghana +0.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Under: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Croatia vs. Ghana Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

A draw suits both teams fine. Two of the matches on Thursday that saw two teams that simply needed a draw to advance ended in a draw. We’ll hope it continues here, as Ghana certainly isn't much of a threat to score but is extremely difficult to break down. Just ask England. Take the Draw at +240.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Ghana

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Croatia : -430 (bet $10 to win $12.33 total)

Ghana: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Both Teams to Score