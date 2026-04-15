Canada vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Co-hosts Canada face off against Qatar in their second Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 18, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FS1.

Canada and Qatar were the only two teams to finish with zero points at the 2022 World Cup, and both took a point from this year’s opener. Each nation scored a late equalizer to earn a draw and their first-ever World Cup point.

Canada is coming off a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in which Cyle Larin came off the bench to level the score in the 78th minute. The Canadians received great news coming into this match as Alphonso Davies will be available to play, per Jesse Marsch. Davies missed Canada's first match last week.

This fixture is widely considered Canada's best opportunity to secure three points in Group B.

Meanwhile, Qatar waited until the 94th minute for its lone goal against Switzerland. The historic goal was the third-latest group-stage equalizer in World Cup history.

While they were able to force a draw, they were outshot 26-6 by Switzerland and only had two shots in the entire second half.

So which nation will get their first ever World Cup win?

Let’s check out the odds for the Canada vs. Qatar Verde Group B matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 18.

Jonathan David is +100 to score in Canada's second group match against Qatar (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images).

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Canada vs. Qatar Odds

Moneyline

Canada : -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

Qatar : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Draw: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Spread

Canada -1.5: -125: (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Qatar +1.5: +100: (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

Under: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Canada vs. Qatar Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I’d expect Jesse Marsch to include Cyle Larin in the starting XI, as Canada was a completely different team once he came on. Qatar was extremely lucky to get a point vs. Switzerland, and if it isn't any better here, it will take a sound beating. I'm taking Canada win to nil, and Les Rouges to take over 16.5 shots.

How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Canada : -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Qatar: +830 (bet $10 to win $93 total)

Both Teams to Score