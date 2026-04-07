Canada vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Toronto Stadium on FOX. This historic fixture marks the first-ever men's World Cup match played on Canadian soil.

Canada automatically qualified alongside the United States and Mexico as co-host nations.

They’ll look to build on their fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa América tournament as they chase their first-ever win at the FIFA Men's World Cup.

Canada has appeared twice in 1986 and 2022, but is still searching for its first victory, having lost all six matches across those tournaments.

They head into their World Cup opener with three draws in their last four matches against the Republic of Ireland, Tunisia and Iceland, while their only win came against Uzbekistan on June 1st.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina secured the final spot in Group B after a stunning penalty shootout victory over four-time champions Italy in the European playoff final.

Since that historic win, Bosnia and Herzegovina has drawn 0-0 with North Macedonia and 1-1 with Panama in its final two friendlies before the tournament.

This is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina has appeared in the World Cup since 2014.

Can Canada finally earn its first-ever World Cup win, or will Bosnia and Herzegovina keep its dream run going?

Let’s check out the odds for the Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 11.

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Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Moneyline

Canada : -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina : +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread

Canada -0.5 : -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina +0.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Bosnia and Herzegovina shocked the world by ousting Italy from the field of 48, but Canada will be playing in front of their fans and has everything to play for— as they've never recorded a win or draw in two previous World Cup appearances. Les Rouges should get three points behind a fierce attack featuring Juventus striker, Jonathan David.

How to Watch Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jonathan David is +185 to score a goal in Canada's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images).

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props:

Tie No Bet:

Canada: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Both Teams to Score: