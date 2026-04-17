FIFA Men's World Cup
Bosnia And Herzegovina vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Bosnia And Herzegovina vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 24, 2026 5:00 a.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to take on Qatar on June 24, 2026, in their final Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium on FS1. 

Sitting on one point each, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar both likely need a win to advance to the knockout stage as one of the top third-place teams. 

After conceding late in a 1-1 draw vs Canada in its opener, Bosnia and Herzegovina held Switzerland scoreless for 73 minutes on Thursday, before conceding four times in the final 17 minutes and losing 4-1 after a red card. 

Bosnia and Herzegovina's nine-game winning streak was snapped with the loss to Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Qatar made history this summer, recording its first ever World Cup point with a stoppage-time equalizer in its opening draw against Switzerland. 

However, Qatar dropped its second group stage match against Canada 6-0 as it played with nine men for the final 37 minutes after two red cards.

Let’s check out the odds for the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Group B matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24. 

 

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Jovo Lukic is +140 to score against Qatar (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images).

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Odds

Moneyline

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)
  • Qatar: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
  • Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Spread 

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina -1.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Qatar +1.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -176 (bet $10 to win $15.68 total)
  • Under: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Bosnia needs a win and some help to assure itself of moving through to the knockouts. Fortunately for them, they get one of the worst teams in the competition to achieve that goal. Expect shots, shots and more shots on a team which has given up a bunch in two games. Back Bosnia to take over 15.5 shots (-135).
 

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: -850 (bet $10 to win $11.18 total)
  • Qatar: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
  • No: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
 
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