Belgium vs. New Zealand Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Belgium and New Zealand will face off in their final Group G fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 26, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FOX.
This marks the first time the two nations have met in a World Cup setting.
New Zealand and Belgium are currently the bottom two teams in Group G. However, both are very much alive to reach the knockout stage as group runner-up or as a third-place team, depending on their result in this match.
Belgium's first two games were very dissapointing for its standards, drawing Egypt 1-1 and Iran 0-0. Belgium took 23 shots against Iran, its most without scoring in a World Cup game since 1994.
Jeremy Doku, who missed the Iran game with an illness and then flew home to Belgium for the birth of his first child, is expected to be available for this game.
Meanwhile, New Zealand has started strong in both of its games so far, leading twice in the 2-2 draw with Iran while also opening the scoring in a 3-1 loss to Egypt. However, New Zealand was unable to hold on to any of the leads as it currently sits with only one point.
New Zealand is now winless in eight all-time World Cup matches (0W-4D-4L), trailing only Honduras (9) for most World Cup games without a win.
Can New Zealand pull off a huge upset and get its first ever World Cup win?
Let’s check out the odds for the Belgium vs. New Zealand Group G matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Kevin De Bruyne is +165 to score against New Zealand (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images).
Belgium vs. New Zealand Odds
Moneyline
- Belgium: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)
- New Zealand: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
- Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Spread
- Belgium -2.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
- New Zealand: +2.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5
- Over: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
- Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)
Belgium vs. New Zealand Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- There have been a few candidates for the most disappointing or overrated side in this World Cup. Take your pick of word, but Belgium applies to both. Two lackluster draws vs. Egypt and Iran have taken winning the group out of Belgium's hands. On the bright side, star winger Jeremy Doku has returned to the team, which should help. If Belgium can't score on New Zealand, something is seriously wrong. Take Kevin de Bruyne At Least One Goal/Assist (-155).
How to Watch Belgium vs. New Zealand
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Romelu Lukaku: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
- Charles De Ketelaere: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
- Matias Fernandez Pardo: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
- Kevin De Bruyne: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
- Chris Wood: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Tie No Bet
- Belgium: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)
- New Zealand: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
- No: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria