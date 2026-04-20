Belgium vs. New Zealand Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Belgium and New Zealand will face off in their final Group G fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 26, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FOX.

This marks the first time the two nations have met in a World Cup setting.

New Zealand and Belgium are currently the bottom two teams in Group G. However, both are very much alive to reach the knockout stage as group runner-up or as a third-place team, depending on their result in this match.

Belgium's first two games were very dissapointing for its standards, drawing Egypt 1-1 and Iran 0-0. Belgium took 23 shots against Iran, its most without scoring in a World Cup game since 1994.

Jeremy Doku, who missed the Iran game with an illness and then flew home to Belgium for the birth of his first child, is expected to be available for this game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has started strong in both of its games so far, leading twice in the 2-2 draw with Iran while also opening the scoring in a 3-1 loss to Egypt. However, New Zealand was unable to hold on to any of the leads as it currently sits with only one point.

New Zealand is now winless in eight all-time World Cup matches (0W-4D-4L), trailing only Honduras (9) for most World Cup games without a win.

Can New Zealand pull off a huge upset and get its first ever World Cup win?

Let’s check out the odds for the Belgium vs. New Zealand Group G matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.

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Kevin De Bruyne is +165 to score against New Zealand (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images).

Belgium vs. New Zealand Odds

Moneyline

Belgium : -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

New Zealand : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Spread

Belgium -2.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

New Zealand: +2.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Belgium vs. New Zealand Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

There have been a few candidates for the most disappointing or overrated side in this World Cup. Take your pick of word, but Belgium applies to both. Two lackluster draws vs. Egypt and Iran have taken winning the group out of Belgium's hands. On the bright side, star winger Jeremy Doku has returned to the team, which should help. If Belgium can't score on New Zealand, something is seriously wrong. Take Kevin de Bruyne At Least One Goal/Assist (-155).

How to Watch Belgium vs. New Zealand

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Belgium : -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

New Zealand: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Both Teams to Score