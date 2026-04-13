Belgium vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Belgium and Egypt will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a Group G clash on June 15, 2026, at Seattle Stadium on FOX.

Belgium has been one of Europe’s most consistent national teams over the past decade, qualifying for every major tournament since 2014. They finished third at the 2018 World Cup, the best result in the nation’s history.

The team also made deep runs at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 while spending extended stretches ranked No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings.

However, heading into the 2026 World Cup, Belgium arrives in a transitional phase, shifting from its long-established core to a new generation of talent competing across Europe’s top leagues.

Belgium qualified for the World Cup by finishing as winners of UEFA Group J to secure one of Europe’s automatic slots.

The Red Devils come into the tournament on fire, beating Croatia 2-0 and Tunisia 5-0 in its last two friendlies in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Egypt remains one of Africa’s most storied national teams, highlighted by a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles and World Cup appearances in 1934, 1990 and 2018.

The squad still leans heavily on talent from the Egyptian Premier League and is headlined by global superstar Mohamed Salah.

Egypt secured its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by topping Group A in CAF qualifying. The team went unbeaten across ten matches, winning eight and drawing two, while posting a +18 goal differential. The strong campaign sends Egypt back to the World Cup after missing out in 2022.

Let’s check out the odds for the Belgium vs. Egypt matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Mohamed Salah is +285 to score in Egypt's opening World Cup match against Belgium (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

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Belgium vs. Egypt Odds

Moneyline

Belgium : -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Egypt : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Spread

Belgium -0.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Egypt: +0.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Belgium vs. Egypt Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Mo Salah turns 35 years old on matchday, making it hard to pick against him. But Egypt has never won a match at the World Cup, and Belgium still features a very talented roster headlined by Manchester City's Jérémy Doku and Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne. Take Belgium to win a close one.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Belgium : -520 (bet $10 to win $11.92 total)

Egypt: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Both Teams to Score