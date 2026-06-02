How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G

Belgium and Egypt meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

Belgium, ranked ninth by FIFA, are appearing at their 15th World Cup, with their best finish a third-place run in 2018. Egypt enter Group G ranked 29th by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt

Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand Group G is up next as Alexi Lalas and David Mosse preview every group at the World Cup. Will Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium bring the magic and go on a run? What do the guys expect from Mohamed Salah and Egypt? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Belgium vs. Egypt Odds

Belgium World Cup Schedule

Egypt World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Belgium vs. Egypt and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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