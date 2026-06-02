FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G
Published Jun. 15, 2026 3:01 a.m. ET
Belgium and Egypt meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.
Belgium, ranked ninth by FIFA, are appearing at their 15th World Cup, with their best finish a third-place run in 2018. Egypt enter Group G ranked 29th by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt
- When: Monday, June 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Belgium vs. Egypt Odds
Belgium World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Belgium vs Egypt - Seattle Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch Belgium vs Iran - Los Angeles Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch New Zealand vs Belgium - BC Place Vancouver (11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT)
Egypt World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Belgium vs Egypt - Seattle Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch New Zealand vs Egypt - BC Place Vancouver (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Egypt vs Iran - Seattle Stadium (11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Belgium vs. Egypt and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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