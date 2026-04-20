Austria vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Austria and Algeria are set to face off in a critical Group J finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 27, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium on FS1.

Austria advances with a win or a draw while Algeria advances with a win.

After losing 3-0 to Argentina and a Lionel Messi hat trick, Algeria got its first-ever comeback win at the World Cup, defeating Jordan 2-1 on Monday. Algeria trailed 1-0 at halftime, then outshot Jordan 13-2 in the second half while holding 68% possession.

Meanwhile, Austria also beat Jordan (3-1) in its opener before playing Argentina tough but falling 2-0 in its second match of the tournament.

At its first World Cup since 1998, Austria has a chance of advancing past the World Cup group stage for the first time since 1982.

Let’s check out the odds for the Austria vs. Algeria Group J matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 27.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Marko Arnautovic is +280 to score against Algeria (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Austria vs. Algeria Odds

Moneyline

Austria : +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Algeria : +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Draw: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Spread

Austria -0.5: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Algeria +0.5: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

Over : -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Under: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Austria vs. Algeria Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I can’t wait to see this match play out. Neither truly wants to finish second in the group and face Spain in the Round of 32, but that’s what it appears Austria is destined for. Both teams scoring would be surprising, considering neither team really wants to win. Take Both Teams to Score — No (-135)

How to Watch Austria vs. Algeria

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Austria : -172 (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)

Algeria: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Both Teams to Score