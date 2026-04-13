Argentina vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Defending champions Argentina will begin its title defense against Algeria in its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium on FOX.

Argentina enters as the clear favorite to top the group at -260.

La Abiceleste is looking to become the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles. It will likely mark the final World Cup appearance for Lionel Messi, adding even more significance to Argentina’s campaign as the legendary icon nears the end of his international career.

Argentina qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of the 10-team qualifying table in CONMEBOL, losing just twice across the 18-match campaign.

It enters the tournament after three recent friendly wins in the last few weeks, beating Zambia, Honduras and Iceland by a combined score of 10-0.

On the other hand, Algeria returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when the nation reached the Round of 16 which was its best finish in tournament history.

The team has also won two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 1990 and 2019.

The squad features a strong core of players competing in Ligue 1 and other top European leagues, giving Algeria a well-balanced and experienced group heading into the tournament.

Algeria earned its place at the 2026 World Cup by topping Group G in CAF qualifying, winning eight of its 10 matches and losing just once.

Can Messi and Argentina replicate its 2022 dominant run? Or will Algeria play spoiler?

Let’s check out the odds for the Argentina vs. Algeria Group J matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 16.

Lionel Messi is +100 to score in Argentina's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Algeria (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

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Argentina vs. Algeria Odds

Moneyline

Argentina : -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Algeria : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Draw: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Spread

Argentina -1.5 : +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Algeria +1.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Argentina vs. Algeria Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This matchup is closer than it seems, and Argentina has started slow in the last two World Cups— losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and drawing Iceland in 2018. But the defending champions still have Lionel Messi along with young superstar Julián Alvarez up top. If these two get going early, Argentina should be able to take care of business, as Algeria has never won a World Cup match when conceding first at 0-2-6 (W-D-L). Back Argentina to win.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Argentina : -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)

Algeria: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Both Teams to Score