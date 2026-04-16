FIFA Men's World Cup
Algeria vs. Jordan Odds, Predictions, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Algeria vs. Jordan Odds, Predictions, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 22, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET

Algeria will face Jordan in their second Group J match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 22, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FS1. 

Jordan and Algeria both lost their openers by multiple goals, and either nation could be eliminated with a loss on Monday depending on the Argentina-Austria match.

In its World Cup debut, Jordan lost 3-1 to Austria. Jordan matched Austria in shots at 11 apiece. However, Jordan’s shot quality of 0.05 xG per shot was about half of the tournament average. 

Meanwhile, Algeria lost to Argentina 3-0 in a game in which Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat trick. Algeria out-possessed Argentina 53% to 47%. However, it was outshot 10-7 and took only three shots from inside the penalty area. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Algeria vs. Jordan matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22.

 

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Mohamed Amoura is +165 to score against Jordan (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images).

Algeria vs. Jordan Odds

Moneyline

  • Algeria: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
  • Jordan: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
  • Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Spread 

  • Algeria -0.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
  • Jordan +0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
  • Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)
 

Algeria vs. Jordan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Both lost their openers by multiple goals, so each needs all three points here to boost their chances of being one of the third-place teams to advance. The duo combined for 0.8 xG in their openers, so I’m not sure if we’re gonna see much in the way of excitement here, even with both teams needing a win. I really don't know what to do here, but I believe Algeria is better. Take Algeria Win to Nil (+140).

How to Watch Algeria vs. Jordan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Algeria: -520 (bet $10 to win $11.92 total)
  • Jordan: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
  • No: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)
 
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