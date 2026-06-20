Paraguay's Almiron The 1st Player Red-Carded At The World Cup Under New Rule

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player issued with a red card at the World Cup for covering his mouth, getting sent off during a confrontation late in the first half against Turkey on Friday night.

The infraction came during first-half stoppage time in the Group D match when Almiron and Mert Mulder exchanged words following a foul near midfield. Almiron covered his mouth while saying something to Mulder, who immediately appealed to referee Ivan Barton for punishment.

Barton went to video review and quickly ruled that Almiron would be given a red card and ejected under a new rule put in place for this year's World Cup.

"According to the law, if you cover your mouth you’re sent off. Red card," coach Gustavo Alfaro said. "There’s nothing I can do about that. Unfortunately, we can’t issue a new opinion on this."

Paraguay led 1-0 at the time and held on for the win despite playing a man down for the entire second half.

Alfaro said he tried to cheer Almiron up after the game, telling him his absence brought out the "fighting spirit" of the team.

"He apologized to the players for his mistake," Alfaro said. "He knew about the situation he had left his teammates in with his actions. ... It happened and it happened."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushed for the new rule after Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni tried to hide verbal insults toward Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior in a Champions League game.

Alfaro said the team was well aware of the rule even if it might be too harsh.

"I fear we are too strict and football loses its essence," Alfaro said. "In football, there’s frictions, fights, clashes."

The red card means Almiron will miss the final group stage match against Australia with second place in Group D on the line. FIFA could choose to lengthen a suspension to sideline Almiron for a knockout round match.

"I hope the penalty is he misses as few matches as possible," Alfaro said. "He was very sorry and he was heavily affected."

This is the second time in two games at the World Cup that Almiron was carded under a new rule in place this year. He got a yellow card in the opening match against the United States after video review overturned a yellow card issued to Tim Ream and gave it to Almiron instead for diving.

Reporting by The Associated Press.