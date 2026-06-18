World Cup Red Cards: 2026 Has More Red Cards Than Each Of Last 2 World Cups

The referees have been active at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It took only 27 games across seven days for officials to allocate more red cards than they did during the entire 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. The record for red cards in a single World Cup stands at 28 in 2006. These moments led to penalty kicks, set pieces outside the box and offenses capitalizing on opponents down to 10 men.

FOX Sports rules analyst Mark Clattenburg weighed in on the increase in red cards.

"Players are well-behaved, but they're just making mistakes in and around the penalty area, in maybe a panic," Clattenburg said. "And not saying the players getting inside the penalty area and conceding the penalties are more than happy to commit a foul and commit a red card, knowing that they miss the next match, but now that they have 26 players on the roster, there are plenty of players to certainly cover [those] positions."

The record for red cards in a single World Cup is 28 in the 2006 edition of the tournament, and nine of those were straight red cards.

2026: 5 red cards (all 5 straight reds)

2022: 4 red cards (1 straight red)

2018: 4 red cards (2 straight reds)

2014: 10 red cards (7 straight reds)

2010: 17 red cards (9 straight reds)

2006: 28 red cards (9 straight reds)

Here's a look at every red card and the impact they've had on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Madibo made an ill-timed tackle in the midfield on Canada's Ismaël Koné. Koné was ultimately stretchered off the pitch as Qatar was reduced to nine men.

With Canada taking an early 2-0 lead, Homam Ahmed's desperate tackle on Tajon Buchanan just outside the box only made matters worse. Canada scored moments later against a 10-man Qatar side to increase the advantage to 3-0.

Tarik Muharemović tackled Swiss striker Breel Embolo on the precipice of the 18-yard box, preventing a one-on-one between Embolo and the goalkeeper. Switzerland didn't convert the ensuing set piece, but with Bosnia and Herzegovina down to 10 men, the Swiss went on to score three late goals and close out a 4-1 victory.

As tempers boiled in the opening match, Mexico made it a three-red-card affair. César Montes took down Khuliso Mudau in an attacking position in the second minute of injury time. South Africa couldn't capitalize on the set piece, and the match ended with a 2-0 Mexico victory.

Themba Zwane was sent off for making contact with Brian Gutiérrez in the head during a South African attack. He put his team in a stick situation, down to nine men. Zwane's suspension was extended from the normal one game to three after FIFA ruled it fell under Article 14's rule for violent contact.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match, Sithole took down Mexico's Brian Gutierrez just outside the box, earning a red card as the last line of defense between Gutierrez and the goalkeeper. Sithole's red card led to a free kick from a threatening position, but Mexico couldn't convert. However, in the 67th minute, Mexico capitalized on the one-man advantage as Raúl Jiménez scored his first World Cup goal.