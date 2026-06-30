FIFA Men's World Cup
Advantage Nullified? Like Opponent Mexico, Ecuador Used To High Altitude Soccer
FIFA Men's World Cup

Advantage Nullified? Like Opponent Mexico, Ecuador Used To High Altitude Soccer

Published Jun. 30, 2026 7:55 a.m. ET

Altitude may have helped Mexico achieve a perfect record in the group stage of this World Cup, but it isn’t likely to provide the same edge against Ecuador in the Round of 32.

Mexico swept through the group stage matches at the tournament for the first time in its history, but the unbeaten run came with a caveat. All three victories took place at venues more than 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) above sea level. El Tri often capitalized late, scoring five of its six goals after halftime, perhaps as fatigue began to take its toll.

"We have a massive advantage as the host country because we’re playing at [Mexico City Stadium] with our fans and the altitude," Mexican football commissioner Mikel Arriola said before the tournament. "It is a very potent setting."

Ecuador, unlike Mexico’s previous opponents, should be well-suited to playing at roughly 7,300 feet (2,200 meters) elevation at Mexico City Stadium during the tournament. The South American nation often plays home matches at more than 9,000 feet (2,743 meters) in Quito, and, like Mexico, has used geography to its advantage. The Ecuadorians went unbeaten at home during qualifying and had victories over Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Venezuela in Quito. They also joined Argentina as the only nations to win a qualifier at Bolivia, which plays its home matches at almost 12,000 feet (3,657 meters) of elevation. 

The altitude has been such a factor in Ecuador’s impressive home record that the Ecuadorian Football Federation decided to move some qualifying matches to Guayaquil, which is close to sea level, in order to prove that Ecuador could compete in all environments. They did just that by beating Argentina and drawing with Brazil at lower elevation. The positive results have inspired confidence in Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece and he believes his team is ready for any environment. "We haven’t prepared in any way regarding the altitude," Beccacece said. "Let’s trust these footballers, let’s trust what we’ve been working on, let’s trust what we’ve been doing."

Players unfamiliar with the elevation typically fatigue quicker and have higher heart rates at any given running intensity. This results in a reduced capacity to sustain sprints, pressing actions, and rapid changes of pace. To attempt to address these challenges, South Africa and South Korea, Mexico’s first two opponents, spent significant time training high above sea level.

The Czech Republic, Mexico’s third opponent, did not take such precautions and voiced concerns about the elevation ahead of the match. Those fears were realized when the European team conceded three second-half goals to El Tri.

Ecuador chose to train at its base in Columbus, Ohio, the morning before the game, making the trip to Mexico City on Monday afternoon.

Ecuador will attempt to use its experience playing in altitude to become the first team to beat Mexico at Mexico Stadium in a World Cup. Having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, El Tri is so far undefeated at the stadium across nine tournament games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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