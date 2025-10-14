Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Goal Record; Portugal Still Await World Cup Spot
Another goal, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo became the player with most goals in World Cup qualifiers by scoring a 22nd-minute equalizer from close range for Portugal against Hungary on Tuesday, and then adding another one before halftime of the game. 

It was his 40th and 41st goals in a World Cup qualifying match, with the first breaking a tie with former Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz.

It was also a record-extending 142nd goal in men’s internationals for Ronaldo and made the score 1-1 in Lisbon. He then added a second goal in first-half stoppage time to give Portugal a 2-1 lead at halftime and improve his tally in World Cup qualifying to 41 goals.

But it wasn't enough to finally book a spot for the 2026 World Cup. A stoppage-time goal by Dominik Szoboszlai ensured a 2-2 draw, meaning Ronaldo and Portugal will have to finish the qualification job in November. 

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

