FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway Coach Defends Decision To Sub Erling Haaland Off vs. England
FIFA Men's World Cup

Norway Coach Defends Decision To Sub Erling Haaland Off vs. England

Updated Jul. 11, 2026 10:02 p.m. ET

Erling Haaland’s day ended earlier than many expected. About 15 minutes later, Norway’s run in the World Cup ended as well.

The Vikings’ biggest star didn’t shine Saturday.

Haaland was a nonfactor for much of his team’s quarterfinal against England and — at least in part because of the strain of dealing with hot and humid conditions in South Florida — was taken out with Norway’s hopes hanging in the balance going into the final 15 minutes of extra time.

The final score: England 2, Norway 1. Haaland was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in this World Cup; he had scored seven times in his four appearances going into Saturday, but barely had a chance to add to that total Saturday.

"This has been an insane journey," Haaland said.

Haaland acknowledged afterward that his energy was gone as the game, which was played with a heat index topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), wore along.

"It was not a tough decision to take him out," Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said. "He was finished. Maybe I should have taken him out 10 minutes before. ... He also got a dead leg in the second half, so that combined with the fatigue. He did everything he could."

The Manchester City striker was, without question, one of the stars of the tournament — but England silenced him. And his former Borussia Dortmund teammate, Jude Bellingham, wound up stealing the show by scoring both goals.

Haaland and Bellingham shared an embrace when the game ended, before the Norwegian striker made the long, slow walk from the field to the locker room for the final time in this World Cup.

He was already a star within the sport coming into the tournament — but his larger-than-most-in-soccer frame and larger-than-life personality, combined with his long blond hair and unique mannerisms, turned Haaland into a soccer folk hero.

"I think this has changed my life, to be honest," Haaland said.

England’s plan — forged in part by his Manchester City teammates and others who have played with and against him at the club level — was clear: Do not let Haaland get the ball. It was largely successful.

Haaland had two shot attempts in the game, one on goal, and was virtually silenced after the first half. There was a 2-on-1 chance late in the first half where a pass didn’t go his way; if it had, that may have been his best scoring opportunity.

There wasn’t much for him to get excited about the rest of the way. He stayed on the field for a few minutes after the final whistle, saluting Norway’s fans after the team’s best World Cup run ever. When the 2030 tournament rolls around, it won’t be a surprise if Norway makes another deep run — and that’s clearly going to be the goal.

"I think we put Norway on the map," he said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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