Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Prediction, odds, picks

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) will be aiming to continue a three-game winning run against the Buffalo Bills (5-3). The Bengals are slight favorites (-2).

The Bengals were victorious in Week 8 with a 31-17 defeat of the San Francisco 49ers, while the Bills took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Bills and Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Sam Panayotovich.

Bengals vs. Bills Odds & Betting Lines

Bengals vs Bills Betting Information updated as of November 1, 2023, 6:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Bengals -2 -110 -112 49.5 -110 -110

Bengals vs. Bills Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+2)

Pick OU: Under (49.5)

Prediction: Buffalo 22 - Cincinnati 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

Now this is a Sunday Night Football matchup!

Josh Allen against Joe Burrow will definitely keep my eyes glued to the television for four quarters. We’ve had some big-time duds this season with guys like Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, Jimmy Garoppolo, Zach Wilson, Tyrod Taylor and Tyson Bagent all getting the primetime treatment.

Woof.

This total opened at O/U 46.5 in Las Vegas, and it quickly got bet through the 47. And I still think the "Over" is a solid wager up to 49. These offenses play with plenty of pace and big plays lurk around every corner. I hope Allen and Burrow give the people what we want and give us a 34-31 shootout.

Get your popcorn ready.

PICK: Over 49 points scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: Watch on NBC

Bengals vs. Bills Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Cincinnati has collected three wins versus Buffalo.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Cincinnati has put up 110 points, while Buffalo has posted 84.

Cincinnati Betting Info

Cincinnati has three wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice when favored by 2 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Cincinnati games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Bengals have won 50% of the time (3-3).

Cincinnati has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Bengals have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bengals Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 197.9 (1,385) 23 Rush yards 79 (553) 29 Points scored 18.7 (131) 25 Pass yards against 232.1 (1,625) 21 Rush yards against 138.6 (970) 28 Points allowed 20.6 (144) 16

Cincinnati's Key Players

Offense

Joe Burrow has 1,513 passing yards in seven games this year, averaging 216.1 per game with a 66.3% completion percentage and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Ja'Marr Chase has 60 catches (fourth in the NFL) for 656 yards (seventh in the NFL) and four TDs. Through seven games, he is averaging 8.6 catches and 93.7 yards per game.

Joe Mixon's output on the ground this season includes 453 yards and two TDs. He is averaging 64.7 yards per game and 4 per attempt (20th in the NFL).

Mixon also has 19 catches, 127 yards and zero TDs in the passing game.

Tyler Boyd has put up 244 receiving yards and two touchdowns with 33 catches on 44 targets. He's averaging 4.7 receptions and 34.9 yards per game.

Defense

Over on the defensive side, Logan Wilson has three interceptions (third in the NFL) to go with 57 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 2023.

Trey Hendrickson has 22 tackles, eight TFL, and eight sacks this season.

Daxton Hill has recorded 51 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year. He's second on the Bengals in tackles.

Sam Hubbard has four sacks (second on the Bengals) to go with four TFL and 37 tackles on the year.

Buffalo Betting Info

Buffalo has covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-5-0).

This season, three Buffalo games have gone over the point total.

The Bills will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Bills based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Bills Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 263.8 (2,110) 4 Rush yards 113.1 (905) 14 Points scored 27.8 (222) 3 Pass yards against 204.1 (1,633) 10 Rush yards against 122 (976) 22 Points allowed 17 (136) 3

Buffalo's Key Players

Offense

Josh Allen has passed for 2,165 yards this year (to rank fifth in the NFL), with 17 touchdowns (third in the NFL) and eight interceptions. He is completing 71.7% of his passes while averaging 270.6 yards per game and 7.6 per attempt.

He's added 189 yards on the ground (second on the Bills), while scoring five rushing touchdowns. He's averaging 23.6 yards per game and 5.3 per attempt.

Stefon Diggs has 64 catches (first in the NFL) for 748 yards (fourth in the NFL) and six receiving touchdowns (third in the NFL). He has been targeted 90 times and averages eight receptions per game through eight games played.

James Cook has rushed for one touchdown this year, and has totaled 486 rushing yards (60.8 per game and 4.8 per attempt).

Cook's stat sheet includes 18 receptions (2.3 per game) on 22 targets for 192 yards (24 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gabriel Davis has 434 receiving yards and five touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) from 31 receptions after getting 47 targets.

Defense

Terrel Bernard's 2023 showing includes 76 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions through eight games. He leads the Bills and is fifth in the NFL in tackles.

Ed Oliver has registered five sacks in addition to his 10 TFL and 26 tackles through seven games.

Taron Johnson has one sack in addition to his one TFL and 41 tackles.

Leonard Floyd has 16 tackles, four TFL, and 6.5 sacks.

