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2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Favored
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2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Favored

Published Jul. 2, 2026 3:59 p.m. ET

One of the most popular Independence Day traditions is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which is held every Fourth of July on Coney Island in New York.

And two of the contest's most well-known competitors are reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

Will Chestnut win the men's contest again this year, while Sudo holds it down on the women's side?

Based on the odds, that could very well be the case.

Here's the latest at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 2.

 

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Nathan's 2026 Hot Dog Eating Contest — Coney Island, NY

Men's Winner

Joey Chestnut: −1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)
Patrick Bertoletti: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
James Webb: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Geoffrey Esper: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Nick Wehry: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Max Stanford: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Derek Hendrickson: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
Yunho Choi: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
Gideon Oji: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Radim Dvoracek: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Crazy Legs Conti: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
George Chiger: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Women's Winner

Miki Sudo: −1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)
Michelle Lesco: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Larell Marie Mele: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Tandra Childress: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Katie Prettyman: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

 

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Men's Favorite: Chestnut is a hot dog-eating machine, having won 17 of these contests, dating back to 2007. In 2021, he gobbled down a record 76 hot dogs en route to a victory. In 2025, that number was 70.5 in 10 minutes. He missed the competition in 2024 because he was banned for accepting a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a competitor of Nathan's.

Joey Chestnut is going for his 18th Mustard Belt this year (Getty Images).

Women's Favorite: Sudo has won the women's side of the contest every year since 2014 except for 2021. That year, she sat on the sidelines because she was pregnant. In 2024, she set a personal best, consuming 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Will Miki Sudo win her 11th hot dog eating title in 2026?

 
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