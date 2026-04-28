17-Year-Old Sensation Gilberto Mora Could Make World Cup History For Mexico

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora could become the youngest Mexican player to appear in a World Cup.

He was among the initial 12 players picked by coach Javier Aguirre in Mexico’s World Cup squad on Tuesday, all of them from the local Liga MX. They begin training together next Monday.

Aguirre also called up eight others to fill out the training sessions until the European-based players arrive at the end of May.

Mora just resumed playing for Tijuana after a groin injury sidelined him for two months. Mexico's youngest World Cup player is Manuel "Chaquetas" Rosas, who was 18 years, 88 days when he played in the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

"I had an injury that kept me out for most of the (Liga MX) but I’m happy to be back," Mora said on Saturday. "The recovery was a bit long but thank God I’m fine now, I feel great physically and ready for what’s next. I’m 100% in every aspect."

Seven 17-year-olds including Pele have played in a World Cup, the youngest of them Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside in 1982 in Spain.

Depending on when Mora makes his World Cup debut — Mexico opens against South Africa on June 11 — he would become the sixth or seventh youngest ever.

The teenager has made waves in Liga MX and started for the Mexico team that won the Gold Cup in 2025. But his injury has sidelined him from Mexico's last six matches.

"Morita" could return for Mexico on May 22 in a World Cup warm-up against Ghana in Puebla, Mexico.

Mora already owns several youngest records. In August 2024, he was the youngest to start and score in the Mexican first division at age 15. In January 2025 he was the youngest to debut for Mexico at 16.

Mexico:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel (Chivas), Carlos Acevedo (Santos).

Defenders: Israel Reyes (América), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Luis Romo (Chivas)

Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Forwards: Alexis Vega (Toluca), Guillermo Martinez (Pumas), Armando González (Chivas).

Reporting by The Associated Press.