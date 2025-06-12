National Hockey League Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Stanley Cup Final alongside Wayne Gretzky Updated Jun. 12, 2025 9:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities that flocked to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday to watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Kelce, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a known hockey fan, and ever since he and Swift began their high-profile romance in 2023, the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer has been known to pop in on big sporting events — including the last two Super Bowls — and cause an excited frenzy for fans.

There were rumblings ahead of Thursday's game that the couple might attend the final.

A helicopter landed near Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, ahead of the game. The VIP entrance to the area was also closed off, and the media elevator was not available for a period of time before pregame warmups began.

Other celebs in attendance included former Miami Dolphins star defensive end Jason Taylor, who banged the drum before the game. Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo was joined by former Heat captain Udonis Haslem on the drum on Monday.

The defending champion Panthers led the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Thursday's game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

