National Hockey League
NHL odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds NHL odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds
National Hockey League

NHL odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds

4 hours ago

The Stanley Cup playoffs head into the second round as the eight remaining NHL teams battle for North America's oldest trophy in pro sports.

The Colorado Avalanche (+200 at FOX Bet) and Florida Panthers (+360 at FOX Bet) are the betting favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup. 

Let's dive in.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NHL section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

The first round was intense as five series went seven games and two ended in overtime, FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke pointed out.

"The second round will feature some tired teams, but we have some very intriguing matchups, including the Battle of Alberta, Calgary vs. Edmonton, and the fun Alligator Alley Series featuring the Panthers and defending champion Lightning," Hemke said.

Hemke stated the series to watch will be between the Florida Panthers, winners of the Presidents' Trophy (best regular-season record) and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Plus, both teams are based in Florida.

"To me, this is the most interesting matchup, a rematch from last year when the Lightning prevailed in a heated six-game series," Hemke explained. "The Panthers, like most young teams, must dethrone the champs in what should be a high scoring, entertaining, end-to-end series. Both teams feature excellent special teams and top-end talented, loaded rosters.

"The difference to me is in between the pipes where the Lightning have a huge advantage with last year's Conn Smythe Trophy playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy facing the top-scoring team in the league this season. I will take Tampa Bay in seven games here with Vasey being the difference-maker."

The other series are St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes.

FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine backed the Rangers to win it all before the postseason started.

PICK: Rangers (+1400 at FOX Bet) — +1600 at start of the postseason — to win Stanley Cup (bet $10 to win $150)

Here are Hemke's picks for the four semifinal series:

PICK: Lightning over Panthers in seven games: +600 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $70 total)

PICK: Avalanche over Blues in six games: +350 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $45 total)

PICK: Rangers over Hurricanes in seven games: +165 at FOX Bet for Rangers to win series (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

PICK: Flames over Oilers in six games: -200 at FOX Bet for Flames to win series (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Here are the odds and lines for the opening games of the NHL conference semifinals (via FOX Bet)*:

SERIES OPENERS

Lightning @ Panthers (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT) 

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Lightning cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Lightning +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

Tue 11:00 PM
TNT
NHL
PUCK LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Lightning
TB
Florida Panthers
FLA
The Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-3 (78.6%) vs. the Florida Panthers off two or more days rest over their last 14 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Panthers -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Lightning +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Blues @ Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT) 

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Blues cover)
Moneyline: Avalanche -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Blues +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

Wed 1:30 AM
TNT
NHL
PUCK LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
St. Louis Blues
STL
Colorado Avalanche
COL
The Colorado Avalanche are 8-1 (88.9%) vs. the St. Louis Blues at home off two or more days rest over their last 9 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Avalanche -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Blues +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Rangers @ Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN) 

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Hurricanes -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Rangers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Wed 11:00 PM
ESPN
NHL
PUCK LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Rangers
NYR
Carolina Hurricanes
CAR
The New York Rangers are 21-11 (65.6%) vs. the Carolina Hurricanes over their last 32 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Hurricanes -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total); Rangers +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Oilers @ Flames (9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN) 

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Flames -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Oilers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Thu 1:30 AM
ESPN
NHL
PUCK LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Edmonton Oilers
EDM
Calgary Flames
CGY
The over hit in 3 of the Calgary Flames last 4 games vs. the Edmonton Oilers in 2021/2022

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Flames -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total); Oilers +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

If you are throwing a few bucks down on who will put the biscuit in the basket or who will hoist Lord Stanley's Cup in late June, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NHL odds: Lines, picks, results for Stanley Cup playoffs
National Hockey League

NHL odds: Lines, picks, results for Stanley Cup playoffs

20 hours ago
NHL odds: Favorites ice competition in historic weekend
National Hockey League

NHL odds: Favorites ice competition in historic weekend

April 18
NHL Odds: Lines, betting on who skates away with Hart Trophy
National Hockey League

NHL Odds: Lines, betting on who skates away with Hart Trophy

February 24
NHL odds: How to bet hockey games, lines for Stanley Cup
National Hockey League

NHL odds: How to bet hockey games, lines for Stanley Cup

February 21
COVID-19 updates: Record 96 NFL players test positive
National Football League

COVID-19 updates: Record 96 NFL players test positive

December 28, 2021
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes