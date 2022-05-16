National Hockey League NHL odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Stanley Cup playoffs head into the second round as the eight remaining NHL teams battle for North America's oldest trophy in pro sports.

The Colorado Avalanche (+200 at FOX Bet) and Florida Panthers (+360 at FOX Bet) are the betting favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Let's dive in.

The first round was intense as five series went seven games and two ended in overtime, FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke pointed out.

"The second round will feature some tired teams, but we have some very intriguing matchups, including the Battle of Alberta, Calgary vs. Edmonton, and the fun Alligator Alley Series featuring the Panthers and defending champion Lightning," Hemke said.

Hemke stated the series to watch will be between the Florida Panthers, winners of the Presidents' Trophy (best regular-season record) and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Plus, both teams are based in Florida.

"To me, this is the most interesting matchup, a rematch from last year when the Lightning prevailed in a heated six-game series," Hemke explained. "The Panthers, like most young teams, must dethrone the champs in what should be a high scoring, entertaining, end-to-end series. Both teams feature excellent special teams and top-end talented, loaded rosters.

"The difference to me is in between the pipes where the Lightning have a huge advantage with last year's Conn Smythe Trophy playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy facing the top-scoring team in the league this season. I will take Tampa Bay in seven games here with Vasey being the difference-maker."

The other series are St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes.

FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine backed the Rangers to win it all before the postseason started.

PICK: Rangers (+1400 at FOX Bet) — +1600 at start of the postseason — to win Stanley Cup (bet $10 to win $150)

Here are Hemke's picks for the four semifinal series:

PICK: Lightning over Panthers in seven games: +600 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $70 total)

PICK: Avalanche over Blues in six games: +350 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $45 total)

PICK: Rangers over Hurricanes in seven games: +165 at FOX Bet for Rangers to win series (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

PICK: Flames over Oilers in six games: -200 at FOX Bet for Flames to win series (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Here are the odds and lines for the opening games of the NHL conference semifinals (via FOX Bet)*:

SERIES OPENERS

Lightning @ Panthers (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Lightning cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Lightning +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Panthers -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Lightning +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Blues @ Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT)

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Blues cover)

Moneyline: Avalanche -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Blues +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Avalanche -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Blues +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Rangers @ Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Hurricanes -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Rangers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: No line available

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Hurricanes -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total); Rangers +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Oilers @ Flames (9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Flames -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Oilers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: No line available

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Flames -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total); Oilers +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

