Your Average American QB

As Bill Belichick once famously said, "Stats are for losers. Final scores are for winners."

And so far this season, the Los Angeles Rams have been enjoying their final scores much more than the stats of their quarterback.

Rams QB Jared Goff had a bounce-back performance in Monday's win over the Chicago Bears, after he was unable to muster much success in a loss to NFC West foe San Francisco in Week 6.

Goff completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago, and didn't make a single turnover against one of the league's best defenses.

The 24 points scored by Goff and the Rams are the second-most that Chicago has allowed all season, and the 10 points that the Bears scored are the fewest they've put on the board in 2020.

Lastly, while the Bears defense ranks third in opponent passer rating (78.0), Goff ended the night with a passer rating of 108.0.

Still, despite Monday's big-time performance, so far this season, Goff has been a middle-of-the-pack QB statistically.

He ranks 11th in the NFL in completion percentage (67.7), 12th in passing yards (1,789) 13th in passer rating (102.4), and 13th in passing touchdowns (12).

Does Goff need to be better for the Rams to be real contenders this season and into the future? Or is he right where he needs to be?

At this point, nearly five years into his career, Colin Cowherd believes that we know exactly who Jared Goff is: he won't go too high and he won't go too low. Instead, he'll sit comfortably in the middle – and that's good enough to win.

"Folks, do you understand there's no perfect quarterback? ... The rule in this league is, find a good quarterback and just support him."

After going 0-7 as a starter during his rookie season, Goff has led the Rams to winning records in three consecutive seasons, including an 11-4 record in 2017 and a 13-3 campaign in 2018, which resulted in a Super Bowl berth for the Rams at season's end.

Expectations were high for Goff and the Rams coming off of that Super Bowl run, but they were unable to muster the same magic in 2019, finishing the year 9-7 and missing the playoffs.

Still, ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson agrees with Cowherd, explaining that if Goff continues to simply do his job, Los Angeles has a chance to return to the big stage.

"I do think they are a contender right now ... Jared Goff just needs to continue to play consistent."

Moving forward, the Rams' schedule only gets tougher, as the second half of the season features two games against the Seattle Seahawks (5-1), two matchups with the Arizona Cardinals (5-2), a second matchup with the 49ers (4-3), and a tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2).

However, Goff's track record says that winning – and winning often – is his modus operandi, considering coming into Monday, he ranked second in wins (38), third in passing yards (14,919) and was tied for third in passing touchdowns (93) since entering the league in 2016.

After Week 7, the Rams have the fifth best odds to win the NFC division (+850) and eighth best odds to win the Super Bowl (+18000) according to FOX Bet.

And with each passing week, Goff proves more and more that just enough, is indeed, enough.

