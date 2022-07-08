National Football League
Will Packers' Aaron Rodgers sink without Davante Adams?

As Aaron Rodgers embarks on his 18th NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, things will look slightly different for him — he'll be without his trusty No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was adamant in his support of the Packers’ rookie receivers. Ric Bucher, Bucky Brooks and Eric Mangini ponder if Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will take a step back, however, without Davante Adams.

Rodgers' 39th birthday is five months away, and many think a significant decline is impending following his fourth NFL MVP campaign.

However, Bucky Brooks believes Rodgers might be even better without his All-Pro partner in crime.

"Without Davante Adams, in 11 games since 2014, his completion percentage is up, his yards per pass are up, and his passer rating it up," Brooks said. "You're talking about a guy that was able to take whoever he has around him and elevate them."

While the Packers may not have a stereotypical top receiver heading into the season, they do have weapons.

Allen Lazard caught eight touchdowns and racked up 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins had an inconsistent year with Baltimore but is still capable of being productive, especially in a new system. Randall Cobb has always been a reliable option for Rodgers, and Christian Watson, a rookie out of North Dakota State, could creep up and turn into a threat after a 2,139-yard collegiate career.

"It may not be as dynamic. The offense may not be as explosive, but it may be a little more balanced in terms of the way that they play," Brooks added. "Aaron Rodgers has been down this road before and had success. I think they tweak their style of play, and maybe they're a little more half-court oriented instead of being a fast-paced offense."

Last season, Rodgers recorded 4,115 passing yards for 37 touchdowns to only four interceptions, with a 68.9% completion rating. Green Bay was 13-3 in his regular-season starts (he missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19).

Brooks wrapped up his comments by emphasizing the importance of Rodgers building a rapport with his receivers.

"I think this puts more emphasis on him to develop the relationships with the young guys, particularly Christian Watson, but with Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randal Cobb, I think they have a nice starting point to the season," he said.

