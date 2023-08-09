National Football League Will Levis vs. Malik Willis to take center stage in Titans’ preseason opener Published Aug. 9, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ryan Tannehill is still the Titans' starting quarterback. But there's a legitimate battle brewing for the job behind him, a competition set to impact the careers of all involved as well as the franchise for years to come.

Tennessee's QB2 battle between rookie Will Levis and second-year pro Malik Willis will take center stage in the team's preseason opener Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. While Tannehill could play a drive or two, the young signal-callers are expected to split the lion's share of snaps.

Whether the Titans keep two or three quarterbacks could ultimately depend on the progress Willis shows in game action.

Tannehill is QB1, Levis is a lock to make the team as a second-round rookie, and Tennessee has traditionally been a two-quarterback team under coach Mike Vrabel. So the onus is on Willis, a third-round pick last year, to make it difficult for the Titans to part ways with him.

He struggled as a rookie, completing just 50.8% of his passes for 276 yards and no touchdowns with three interceptions, adding 27 carries for 123 yards and a score in eight appearances (three starts). For Week 18 against the Jaguars, with the Titans' playoff hopes on the line, he was passed over amid Tannehill's absence in favor of veteran Josh Dobbs, who'd joined the team two weeks prior. While the Titans' wide receiver and offensive-line play were underwhelming, contributing to Willis' issues, the former Liberty star failed to reach 100 yards passing in any of his starts.

By all accounts, Willis has made significant progress entering Year 2.

Titans coaches and teammates have lauded his improved confidence in the huddle. He's also quicker and more decisive with his reads post-snap, according to tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly mentioned that Willis is making anticipatory throws more often.

"He's not waiting for somebody to be open, which in this league, a lot of the time if you're doing that, I don't care how strong your arm is, you're going to be late," Kelly said last week. "That was an area we asked him to improve on. … He's done a good job of making those strides."

Vrabel said Willis also has done a better job of carrying himself like a quarterback in the team facility.

"It's just the way he walks in the building," Vrabel said. "You know when he's there. … There's a presence to him. Popping around. That's the biggest thing to me — that you know he's there and he's not just being there. He's there. He's engaged. You hear him. You see him. Those are all positive."

Willis played under center for the first time as a rookie with the Titans. Having a year under his belt has seemingly made a world of difference for his confidence.

"I was speaking a different language last year," Willis said Tuesday. "Now, I speak that language."

Discussing Levis, a theme among Titans coaches and players is his increased comfort level since the spring. He hit a hot streak early in training camp, making up ground on Willis, who has had the early lead for the backup quarterback job. Levis threw five touchdown passes on the fourth day of training camp, including three straight during 7-on-7 periods.

Running a pro-style offense at Kentucky gave Levis familiarity with Tennessee's scheme, but he's had to learn the nuances and the language of the Titans' system.

"Even just the procedure of getting the play in the headset and repeating it to the huddle and just getting more comfortable with that since it's the first time I've done that obviously," Levis said last week. "All in all, I definitely think I'm improving."

Levis' potential as a leader and top-tier quarterback has stood out to those on offense.

"He's definitely got some arm talent," wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine told FOX Sports. "He's made some good throws — some big-time throws — that aren't normal. A step above your typical quarterback."

Added second-year offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere: "He's truly a pro, the way he's conducted himself. … It was really cool seeing that because that was something I had to learn going through it [last year]."

Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Charles London said the Titans quarterbacks have done a great job of keeping the room competitive and not combative.

Tannehill, London explained, has set the example for the young QBs — how he goes about the day, how he operates, how he takes care of his body, how he communicates with teammates, how he studies.

"They support each other and they're genuinely happy for each other when they succeed," London said of the young QBs. "So it's been a great competition, and we're looking forward to it continuing."

Next stop? The preseason.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

