National Football League Why Dolphins' Tyreek Hill doesn't believe he should win NFL MVP Published Nov. 2, 2023 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tyreek Hill is gaining momentum to be the first wide receiver in NFL history to win the regular-season MVP award, but the Miami Dolphins superstar recently shared that he might not be the most worthy candidate.

Hill took a humble approach when asked his thoughts on the MVP race ahead of the Miami's game against Kansas City in Germany on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET).

"No, because we have a player on our team who is better than me and means more to the team," Hill said, proceeding to drop a joke when referring to who exactly he thinks has a better chance. "His name is Alec Ingold," Hill said with a laugh.

Of course, Hill was likely referring to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with his original comment, as Miami's league-leading offense is off to a 6-2 start this season. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (2,416), passing touchdowns (18) and passer rating (108.8).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hill might be in the midst of a more dominant performance this season. He has the second-most receptions in the league (61) for a league-leading 1,014 receiving yards and a league-leading eight receiving touchdowns. Hill is on pace to not only break Calvin Johnson's record for most receiving yards in a season (1,964), but he's also on track to be the first receiver in NFL history to have 2,000 receiving yards in a year.

Jerry Rice says Tyreek Hill has a "legitimate chance" to win NFL MVP

NFL icon Jerry Rice recently stated in an interview with Yahoo! Sports that he thinks Hill is "excited about the opportunity of being the most valuable player," adding that it "could happen."

Still, Hill is a bit of a longshot to win MVP. While he holds the second-best odds for a non-quarterback to win the award, he had +5000 odds to win the award as of Tuesday, which is the 13th-best odds to win the award.

Hill's odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year are significantly better though. He's tied with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as the odds-on favorite to win the award, holding +150 odds as of Tuesday.

Hill's chances of winning Offensive Player of the Year received a notable boost on Thursday as he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. Hill credited the Dolphins' offense for his achievement.

"It's always an honor to receive something like that, to be voted anything in this league," Hill said. "It's special. For me to be able to be putting up performances like I have, I just have to give credit to my teammates. They've been unbelievable also. Tua, the offensive line, (Jaylen) Waddle — really just the whole entire offense. That really helps me out a lot.

"I know I've said it a million times. Yes, I make a lot of plays, but without my teammates, none of this would be possible."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Miami Dolphins

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share