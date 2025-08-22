National Football League Why Bears QB Tyson Bagent Was ‘Crying Like a Baby’ After Contract Extension Published Aug. 22, 2025 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was backup quarterback Tyson Bagent — not starter Caleb Williams — who got to break down the team’s huddle after the Chicago Bears' training camp practice on Wednesday. Bagent's teammates cheered for the quarterback, who had just signed a $10 million, two-year contract extension.

It had been an emotional day for the 25-year-old quarterback. The new contract was life-changing for Bagent, the former undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University, a DII program.

"A lot of people don't know this, but my dad is my right-hand man and he didn't even have running water until he was in high school," Bagent said Wednesday. "There's definitely a lot of things and people that I think I can certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with. Just little things like that. I don't really know anybody back at home with any money. So yeah, it feels good.

"It's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders."

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, Travis Bagent, was a world arm-wrestling champion — and he dominated NFL Network reporter Tom Pelisero in an on-air wrestling match on the sidelines of the Senior Bowl in 2023. And while that moment was good for plenty of laughs, it sounded like the Bagent family was crying — tears of joy — when they learned of the young QB’s new deal.

Bagent said that, after learning the news of his contract extension with the Bears, he immediately began "calling people and crying like a baby."

"Everybody was beside themselves," he said. "My mom was the only one that let me see them cry. But other than that, everybody was just very excited and supportive of me and happy for me."

Bagent is entering his third season with Chicago, where he will yet again serve as a backup. But that’s one heck of an achievement for a guy who had zero DI Bowl Subdivision offers coming out of Martinsburg High School. At the DII level, he dominated, with three seasons of at least 4,000 passing yards and one season where he had 5,000. In his five college seasons at Shepherd, he threw for 159 passing touchdowns and added 12 more with his legs. In 2021, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy, the DII equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

He was an underdog when he joined the Bears in 2023 when he started as QB4 on the depth chart. He made the 53-man roster as the team's QB3 behind Justin Fields and Nathan Peterman.

Sometimes, an NFL player like Bagent might be on the outs after coaching turnover. After all, Ben Johnson replaced Matt Eberflus this offseason. Johnson might have simply preferred to move on from Bagent to make room for one of his former guys — as is common practice in the NFL.

But it’s clear that Bagent quickly became one of Johnson’s guys.

"He and I are probably wired very similar," Johnson said. "When he enters a room, he's usually all business. To get him to crack a smile sometimes is a challenge, which we like to do. As coaches you try to find that right balance of having a little levity at times, but at the same time, making sure that what we need to get across gets across, and so we try to loosen them up. He's so serious about his job. He wants to do so well and he wants the team to do well. He's always locked in.

"I can appreciate that about him. I can relate."

Bagent, set to play in Friday’s preseason matchup between the Bears and the Chiefs, has put together a strong showing in the team’s two preseason games, completing 26 of 41 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

He'll enter the season as Williams' backup. And he said this contract was "right on time," as he is expecting a baby girl, which is why he said he's planning not to make any big purchases despite the influx of cash. He said he's simply grateful to have the support of the organization, from the front office to the locker room.

"It means the world," Bagent said. "It's good to know the people up top have my back, but it's even better to know that the dudes we're out there fighting with, that the love is there with them, too. It means the world."

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?

share