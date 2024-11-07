National Football League Who's the best QB-WR duo in the NFL? Greg Jennings makes his list Updated Nov. 7, 2024 7:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL season reaches its halfway mark, fans have been treated to several elite quarterback-wide receiver tandems this year, including QB Jared Goff and star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown continuing to put up big numbers in Detroit.

But who's the NFL's best QB-WR duo? "First Things First" co-host Greg Jennings — who formed a formidable duo himself along with Aaron Rodgers during their time together with the Green Bay Packers — does not believe the answer lies in the NFC North.

In fact, on Tuesday's episode of the show, Jennings explained that while he was impressed by those star players and their numbers on the field together, their teams' having multiple offensive "weapons" disqualifies them from making his list of the Top 5 QB/WRs in the league.

So, who did make the list? Check out Jennings' picks below, along with his thoughts on each.

5. Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

2024 Stats through Week 9:

Jackson: 2,379 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 505 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

Flowers: 46 receptions, 654 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns and 47 rushing yards

Jennings' thoughts: "I don't think any team is looking at them saying, ‘Man, if we don't stop Flowers, we're going to be in trouble.’ But they have been very impressive, and I got to give respect to this duo. So I got them at number five because of the numbers that support that."

4. Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

2024 Stats through Week 9:

Daniels: 1,945 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 459 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns

McLaurin: 42 receptions, 598 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and two rushing yards

Jennings' thoughts: "When I look at this duo, they just get overlooked because they're the quiet ones. They're the new kids on the block. Terry McLaurin has been putting up numbers since he entered the National Football League. Nobody talks about him. He's always been one of the better receivers in all of football. Now he has a consistent guy at the helm throwing him the ball, and they're going to continue to grow and develop as the season progresses. This one could possibly move up even higher by season's end."

3. Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2024 Stats through Week 9:

Darnold: 1900 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 120 rushing yards

Jefferson: 48 receptions, 783 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and three rushing yards

Jennings' thoughts: "I know this might be a little alarming for some people, because this is about as low as Justin Jefferson has ever been on any list, but it's because of who his quarterback is. He's elevated his quarterback's play in Sam Darnold, [and] obviously, Justin Jefferson is one of the best, if not the best, wide receiver in all of football. But again, all the weapons that they have on that offense and the various ways that they can beat you, I kind of knock them for that. Obviously, we know who Justin Jefferson is."

2. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2024 Stats through Week 9:

Burrow: 2,244 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 117 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown

Chase: 55 receptions, 717 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns and 11 rushing yards

Jennings thoughts: "They don't have the wins that all these other teams have, but the numbers, you just can't deny it. And this is Burrow-Chase without Tee Higgins for a handful of games this season. They've just been putting up electrifying numbers, and they've been doing this since Ja’Marr Chase entered the league. Since Burrow’s been in the league. They've been a fantastic duo. I got to respect this duo."

1. C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, Houston Texans

2024 Stats through Week 9:

Stroud: 2,139 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and 143 rushing yards

Collins: 32 receptions, 567 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns

Jennings' thoughts: "This might shock a lot of people. … This duo right here is special. Nico Collins has missed four games, and he's [still] top 15 in yards, top 15 in receptions. Like, look at what their offense looks like without Nico Collins. If he were involved right now for these last four weeks that he's missed, he may already have 1,000 yards receiving. I know that's a big if, but that's with all the weapons that they have. He has impacted his team more than I would argue any of these guys on this list, and that's why I have him at No. 1."

