Where will Baker Mayfield land? Gauging Panthers, Seahawks, more

Baker Mayfield is looking for a new team. Few teams are looking for a new quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns began their voluntary program this week, with recent acquisition Deshaun Watson in attendance and Mayfield absent amid the team's attempts to trade the former No. 1 overall pick.

Will a match be made this offseason? Current betting odds favor the Panthers, followed by the Seahawks and Texans.

On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley took the temperature of potential landing spots for Mayfield.

Carolina Panthers

Temperature: Low (Acho, Wiley)

Acho: "He’s not going to Carolina. Here’s why we know that: Is Baker Mayfield actually that great over Sam Darnold? No. The No. 2 reason we know that: Robby Anderson, star wide receiver, he said I don’t want nothing to do with Baker Mayfield. But the most important reason we know Baker Mayfield’s not going to Carolina: Matt Rhule has the hottest seat of any coach in football this year. If you were a head coach, would you really want to tether your success of maybe your final season in the NFL to this man? No."

Wiley: "If I’m Matt Rhule, I might just have to throw a Hail Mary and hope that Baker Mayfield could do it because Sam Darnold looks like he can’t do it. Baker Mayfield is not an upgrade of that degree over Sam Darnold, but for self-preservation. If I’m Matt Rhule, can’t run it back. Can’t say, hey, Cam Newton, you want it? Sam Darnold you don’t want it, you don’t have it. Maybe there is a flier (with Mayfield)."

Seattle Seahawks

Temperature: High (Acho); Low (Wiley)

Acho: "The Seahawks need somebody who can really stabilize the position. Now I get it, they paid Geno Smith $3.5 million and another $3.5 million in incentives. That’s not a lot for. A starting quarterback. Baker’s on the hook for $18 million. Even if you bring in Baker, you’re paying one of your starters a combined $25 million. Drew Lock on a rookie deal, so call it $28 million for three quarterbacks. That’s still sufficient."

Wiley: "In Seattle, they’re rebuilding. And no one knows the mental makeup of Baker Mayfield as he’s going from this transition as the No. 1 overall pick in Seattle in Cleveland to wherever he goes next. While the wet concrete is in Seattle, building a new foundation. Don’t you dare let Baker Mayfield step all in it."

Backup on another team

Temperature: Medium (Acho, Wiley)

Acho: "The Steelers have Mitch Trubisky but they’re committed to Mitch. You could go there and likely be a backup. The Saints, Taysom Hill said, I’m done with this quarterback nonsense, but they still have Jameis Winston. Now you could go to Atlanta, but Marcus Mariota’s there. Baker Mayfield, I think there’s an average chance he ends up as a backup."

Wiley: "I think that would be best for him. I don’t think Baker Mayfield’s sorry. I just don’t think he’s his best friend in terms of serving himself as a starter. It’s more than just physically, can I make the throws. It’s the mental makeup to bring guys around you and inspire them. That’s where he’s lacking right now. Baker Mayfield needs that humbling process to occur this year so that he can rebound after this."

Cleveland Browns

Temperature: Low (Acho, Wiley)

Acho: "None. Absolutely no chance that Baker Mayfield stays in Cleveland."

Wiley: "You know how Kevin Stefanski feels about Baker Mayfield right now. Distance is better for both of (them). Baker Mayfield has to go somewhere and hit a hard reset."

