National Football League What will Rams' secondary look like with Jalen Ramsey gone to Miami? Published Jun. 7, 2023 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will have to find a replacement for one of the most versatile players on his unit after tone-setting cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

The Florida State product played the "Star" position in L.A.'s defense, meaning he could line up all over the field. According to Pro Football Focus, last season Ramsey lined up at cornerback on 725 snaps, inside at slot 213 times and five times at free safety. He lined up in the box 112 times and 22 times as a defensive lineman.

Ramsey's versatility helped Morris create one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

"Jalen provided sort of a unique ability just with his size," Morris recently told reporters. "Either outside corner or whether you played him inside, I don't think it really mattered. [He's] kind of unique in his own right."

L.A.'s 19 interceptions over the past two seasons tied for fourth in the NFL during that time frame. The Rams have held teams to just 17 passing touchdowns since 2021, also tied for fourth in the league.

Ramsey finished with 88 combined tackles, four interceptions, 18 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2022, earning a Pro Bowl invitation for an eighth straight season. Along with Ramsey, the Rams also lost starting safeties Taylor Rapp (Bills) and Nick Scott (Bengals) in free agency.

Young players such as safety Jordan Fuller and slot cornerback Cobie Durant are stepping up to take on leadership roles in a revamped secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuller served as a defensive co-captain and wore the green dot as the defensive playcaller in years past. Entering his fourth NFL season out of Ohio State, Fuller played in only three games last season due to a lingering hamstring injury. Now, Fuller will be expected to take on the leadership mantle of the defense with players like Ramsey, Rapp and Scott no longer on the roster.

"My expectations really don't matter," Morris said about Fuller. "It's really about the expectation that Jordan has for himself, and I know those standards are very high. I think him being the leader that he is and the leader we know that he can be, that he was the second-year player being a captain on the Super Bowl-winning team, I think all those things come into play.

"I think the calm, the ease for some of the younger people that are going to be playing around them is something that's really defined for him. Going into this year, I'm just fired up to see him get some snaps healthy and to maintain that health throughout the season."

Rams, Giants, Seahawks are NFC teams that will make a big leap in 2023

Even though he's still young at 25 years old, Fuller understands he will be called upon to be a veteran presence in the back end of L.A.'s defense. And heading into the final year of his rookie deal, he should have plenty of incentive to play to his potential in 2023.

"My main thing is I care a lot," Fuller said. "I care about my work. I care about my teammates. I care about the tape I put on film. I care if one of my teammates is down, try to pick them up. And I guess it just shows in my actions. I don't really go out of my way to be a leader. I just operate how I operate, and that's just how it pans out."

Another player the Rams are counting on is Durant, who made an impact in his rookie season last year. Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, Durant finished with three interceptions — including one returned for a score — five pass breakups and a sack playing as L.A.'s nickel cornerback.

"We're young in the back end," Durant said. "But we've got some ballers back there, and we drafted some young guys. It's a great opportunity for us to step up and show the league what we've got."

Other returners expected to make an impact include cornerbacks Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell and Shaun Jolly, along with safeties Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake. The Rams also drafted cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (sixth round) and safety Jason Taylor II (seventh round), and both of them could earn roles defensively during training camp.

"I feel like all positions are open," Durant said. "They're going to play the best. So, just going through OTAs and walking into training camp, wherever coaches want us to play, we'll play."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Rams

share