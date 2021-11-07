National Football League What went wrong for the Cowboys, Bills, Raiders in unpredictable Week 9 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

An odd Saturday of college football bled into Sunday, as the NFL had an unusual day of action in Week 9.

Seven favorites, including two that were picked to win by more than 10 points, went down Sunday.

Was it a one-week blip, or is there cause for concern? Let’s look at the four teams that suffered the most surprising losses.

Behind two touchdowns from Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos jumped to a 30-0 lead and easily ended the Cowboys' six-game winning streak.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Who we thought they were: The big dogs who could win the NFC.

After they beat the Vikings in Minnesota last week with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, I thought the Cowboys had advanced further as a team. While their defense was prone to allowing big plays, they entered Sunday with the sixth-ranked defense, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA. Pair that defense with a high-octane offense and the return of Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys (-10) were expected to roll the visiting Denver Broncos.

What went wrong Sunday? The defense allowed a ton of big plays and was not able to force turnovers or get stops on third down as it had previously done.

Trevon Diggs — who leads the NFL in interceptions but also is near the top of the NFL in yards allowed by a cornerback — got torched the entire game. The Broncos rushed for nearly 200 yards as they built a 30-0 lead.

Prescott returned from a calf injury and did not look like his normal self. He was 6-for-19 passing through three quarters. The Cowboys were missing their future Hall of Fame left tackle, Tyron Smith, and they cannot function without him. With Smith, the Cowboys are 79-61; without him, they are 13-15. The Dallas offense falls apart without Smith in the lineup. He’s a fantastic player, but come on now, plenty of teams win without one lineman.

Was it an aberration? This was the first truly awful performance by the Cowboys (6-2) this season, so I am going to chalk it up as an aberration. Prescott hadn’t played a game in nearly a month because of a bye and missing last week. He will not be this bad moving forward.

However, the Cowboys need to figure out a plan for games in which Smith is missing. Moving Terence Steele from right tackle to left tackle did not work.

On defense, this is what the Cowboys are. Diggs will allow big plays, but they need to continue to force turnovers.

BUFFALO BILLS

Who we thought they were: In a crowded room of AFC contenders, the favorites to play Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

But as I warned Buffalo fans last week, the Bills' offense has had too many dead periods for me to believe in it. Buffalo ranks 11th in offensive efficiency. However, the Bills are talented, have good weapons and feature a playcaller/quarterback combo that can do major damage.

Also, unlike last season, the Buffalo defense has stepped up, entering its road trip to Jacksonville as the best defense in football. This defense is for real.

What went wrong Sunday? The offense had a performance I warned Bills fans about. Yes, they were missing some pieces, but this was Jacksonville, a 16.5-point underdog at home. Buffalo should be able to move the ball and score against the Jags.

Instead, the Bills averaged 4.6 yards per play, had three turnovers (including a "2019 Josh Allen throw"), didn’t run the ball well and incurred a bunch of penalties. Defensively, the Bills brought it again, continuing to show that their fast start wasn't a flash in the pan. The Jaguars scored only nine points and gained 218 total yards.

Was it an aberration? Expectations dictate how we view the success of teams. The expectation for the Buffalo offense was to perhaps regress a tad from last season … but not this.

Buffalo's offensive line has struggled in run blocking, and Allen hasn’t been as crisp in the passing game. He’s trying to do too much. After nine weeks, it does feel like a pattern.

However, I do not believe the Bills (5-3) are that far from getting their offense on track. Allen needs to play more under control. But I don't think the Bills are in any real danger of being less than the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Who we thought they were: A team playing far better than the numbers and my eyes tell me.

The Raiders entered Sunday ranked 17th in overall team efficiency but had won their first two games since coach Jon Gruden resigned in disgrace. It appeared that they were playing better without Gruden, but they looked mortal again Sunday, as three-point favorites against the Giants.

The Raiders' offense is carried by Derek Carr because the offensive line has taken a large dive downward. The Las Vegas defense started fast, but it’s now a middle-of-the-pack unit that can’t win without help from the offense.

What went wrong Sunday? Players understand that coaches get fired, and players get released. There’s an ebb and flow to the league. Players are emotionally able to process those moves.

However, teams are not prepared to process what happened with former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs. From all reports, he was well-liked in the Raiders' locker room. He’s now looking at decades of jail time following a deadly DUI accident.

Following that tragedy, the Raiders had to fly across the country and play an early game on the East Coast. It had to affect the team, which turned the ball over three times and struggled on third downs.

The Raiders simply did not look like they did the previous two weeks in wins over Denver and Philadelphia.

Was it an aberration? No, because the Raiders (5-3) are an average team.

They are going to lose games such as Sunday's often this season. That is who the Raiders are. A victory over the Chiefs next week would help everyone forget this loss.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Who we thought they were: Rising contenders in the AFC.

Coming off a huge win in Baltimore two weeks ago, the Bengals were the No. 1 seed in the AFC after starting 5-2. Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase have a special connection and had unlocked the offense. Defensively, the Bengals had retooled their roster, and it had paid dividends.

Then they lost to the Jets last week.

After that stunning defeat, I said it was an example of a team that is new to winning and hasn’t learned about the grind of meeting expectations each week. I expected an improved performance from Cincinnati (-2) against the Browns in Week 9.

What went wrong Sunday? Everything.

The Bengals have gone from heroes to zeroes in just eight quarters. Burrow and Chase couldn’t connect Sunday. Burrow threw an early pick-six, and the Bengals ended up with three turnovers.

The Cincinnati defense, which was worthy of praise, got run over by the Browns' rushing attack. Cleveland averaged nearly 7 yards per carry.

Was it an aberration? No. This is probably closer to what the Bengals are. They're a talented team that is still learning how to win each week.

When a squad is winning more than ever before, players can become complacent. The plan is working, so they think all they need to do is keep it going. But the NFL is about adapting and evolving.

I think the Bengals will continue to learn how to navigate winning in the NFL.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

