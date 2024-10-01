National Football League What game is Tom Brady calling this week? Week 5 broadcasting schedule Updated Oct. 1, 2024 12:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady will be on the call for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady, of course, is from the Bay Area, so this will be a homecoming of sorts.

Here's pertinent information regarding the Week 5 matchup:

What time is the game?

4:05 p.m. ET

What channel is the game on?

FOX and the FOX Sports app

Where is the game being played?

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.

How have both teams fared this season?

San Francisco is 2-2 and in second place in the NFC West. Arizona is 1-3 and in third place in the division. The 49ers beat the Patriots 30-13 last week, while the Cardinals lost to the Commanders, 42-14.

What happened the last time they faced off?

The 49ers beat the Cardinals, 45-29 last December.

